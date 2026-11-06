The NFL trade deadline is less than a week away, and every team is in position to either put themselves over the top in hopes of a playoff push, or to completely reset their franchise and move on to NFL Draft season.

We've already seen big names like LG Quenton Nelson and DTs DeForest Buckner and Jeffrey Simmons getting dealt before the deadline. And I get the feeling that more big names will be on the move once we get to November 10.

For every team in the current playoff picture, we'll break down one realistic trade and one pipe dream trade they can make to put themselves over the top, in addition to a few interesting ones outside of the playoff mix.

AFC

1 . Buffalo Bills

Pipe Dream Trade: Jessie Bates, S, Atlanta Falcons

Realistic Trade: Amani Hooker, S, Tennessee Titans

The Bills have gotten more than enough from their defensive front, a unit that I thought would come along slowly in the beginning of the season. EDGE Greg Rousseau is playing at a DPOY-caliber level, and the emergence of DT Deone Walker has helped their defensive line gain some teeth. However, the Bills have given up the fifth-most completions of 20+ yards in the NFL this season and lack impact play from their secondary.

Cornerback is a spot where they could improve, but they have a lot of faith in rookie CB Davison Igbinosun opposite Christian Benford. However, the safety spot opposite Cole Bishop could use some improvement. While most people will point to Arizona Cardinals' safety Budda Baker as the top target, he and Bishop's skillsets overlap.

Bates is entering the final year of his contract with the Falcons, and he has been an impact player when the ball is in the air and when separating the ball from the player (three PBUs, one INT and three forced fumbles in 2026). Bates is the perfect complement to Bishop and could help tilt the scales back in the Bills' favor.

Hooker makes a lot of sense as a realistic target for the Bills. There's some freedom in his contract as he enters the final two years of his 2025 deal, but he's a reliable post safety who can complement Bishop's skills closer to the line of scrimmage.

2. Denver Broncos

Pipe Dream Trade: RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Realistic Trade: TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

I wouldn't be surprised if the Broncos ultimately stand pat at the deadline, after all the rumors and whispers that they're looking for something big. With the emergence of RB Jonah Coleman in this offense, the Denver running game has found some new life to go along with the mandatory second-half Bo Nix resurgence.

However, if the Broncos were looking to make a big swing, it would obviously be for Colts' RB Jonathan Taylor. While Coleman has been very good, the explosiveness Taylor would bring makes a pedestrian Broncos offense more dangerous from anywhere on the field (since 2023, Taylor has 78 explosive runs, 5th-most in the NFL). This season, Denver is 26th in Explosive Play Rate, behind teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans, and offense gets really hard when you can't generate explosives. Taylor is not only a big-play machine but would also loosen some of the constraints on the Denver offense as they try to make the Super Bowl.

Now, for a realistic trade scenario, I do think the Broncos look at other positions. I doubt they'd be able to get him from within the division, but LB Daiyan Henley could really give the Broncos' defense a nitro boost. However, I'm eyeing Eagles' TE Dallas Goedert as a realistic trade target.

The Broncos have gotten next to nothing out of their tight end group this year (second-lowest receiving yards to TEs this season, per TruMedia). Goedert is entering the final year of his contract with the Eagles. He would give the Broncos a reliable player down the seams and a competitive blocker who wouldn't be an obvious tell when he's on the field.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pipe Dream Trade: WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Realistic Trade: CB Amik Robertson, Washington Commanders

The Steelers have surprisingly found themselves at the top of the AFC North behind an offense that's gone fully into bullyball, but at the deadline I think adding a receiver with some separation skills could really give the Pittsburgh passing offense some juice. The Steelers have struggled this season throwing against man coverage, ranking 25th in EPA per play and 30th in Success Rate on all dropbacks against man coverage. DK Metcalf hasn't inspired much confidence in the receiver room, and despite the emergence of rookie Germie Bernard, the room overall doesn't have much teeth.

Enter Josh Downs, who is the exact receiver this version of the Steelers needs. Since 2023, among all players with 175 total targets, Downs is 13th in the NFL in percentage of receptions (80.4%) against man coverage that go for first downs or touchdowns. While he's more of a slot receiver, he's a guy who can win with crafty route running and acceleration in and out of breaks. QB Aaron Rodgers loves throwing sight adjustments and option slants to receivers when he sees the number count in his favor, but those haven't worked with Metcalf. Downs can win on those and give the Steelers an easy button in their passing game.

Their most realistic option could be on the other side of the ball, however. The Steelers' secondary needs more speed and urgency, and no two words embody Amik Robertson more. The Commanders' CB plays with zero fear and has inside/outside versatility, giving DC Patrick Graham options with the cornerback room. Robertson also has experience with Graham from his time in Las Vegas. He feels like an easy and reliable candidate for Pittsburgh to go after.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Pipe Dream Trade: DT Christian Barmore

Realistic Trade: DT Zach Sieler

The Jaguars were in the market for more interior help even before the injury to DT Davon Hamilton, but with Hamilton out for the rest of the season the need for the Jaguars to add there becomes increasingly important. Even with some of the need at safety, Hamilton was a massive part of why the Jaguars were so good in run defense. Losing him puts a significant chunk into what they want to be defensively, and I think the Jaguars will want to replace his spot as they get ready to make a deep playoff run. On top of that, the Jaguars' pass rush production from the interior has been lacking, with rotational DT Ruke Orhorhoro leading the group in pressure rate at 11.2%. Getting more productivity from the group is paramount.

There are plenty of names that stand out as trade options at DT, but I think the biggest fish they could get is Barmore, a productive and imposing pass rusher who might be on his way out of New England. The Pats have gotten good play from their rotational guys such as Cory Durden and Leonard Taylor, and while Barmore has been a very good pass rusher, the Pats could see him as expendable. Barmore leads the Patriots in total pressures since 2025, and his 11.8% pressure rate since 2025 would be the best on the Jaguars in that same time period. Barmore's presence would make Jaguars' EDGEs Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker's jobs easier as pass rushers as well.

If they miss out on Barmore, Zach Sieler would be a nice consolation for a cheaper price. The Dolphins are looking more towards 2027, and Sieler doesn't seem to be in the plans for the Dolphins' youth movement going forward. Sieler had a down year last season, but he's a hard charging DT who wins with effort and has 16 pressures in seven games so far. He would take the load off of Hines-Allen and Walker, and while not providing as much pop as Barmore, he would be another quality piece added to the Jags' pass rush.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

Pipe Dream Trade: WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Realistic Trade: WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Are you sensing a theme with the Chiefs? Kansas City has been looking for help since Tyreek Hill left, and this season has been one of the most dire for the receiving group. With WR Tyquan Thornton out for an extended period of time, the Chiefs need more explosive capability and winners against man coverage.

Travis Kelce leads the Chiefs in explosive receptions with 10, and Tyquan Thornton is still tied for the lead in that category among the receivers. He's tied with WR Xavier Worthy, but Worthy hasn't proven himself to be reliable downfield or in high-leverage situations. The Chiefs need some more talent in the receiving room and should be aggressive in making a move at the deadline for it.

I'm not sure if the Jets would be willing to part with Wilson, but if there's any pie-in-the-sky trade the Chiefs could make, it would be for Wilson. He's an urgent and explosive route runner who can create separation at all three levels and give the Chiefs an actual legit WR1. He would also allow for the Kansas City offense to slide receivers like Rice and Worthy down the pecking order, where Rice can be a winner on over routes and insert as a Z and movement receiver, while Worthy can be the designer downfield target player.

While not on the same level as Garrett Wilson, Brian Thomas Jr. could be a more realistic option for Kansas City if they want to create explosives. The Jaguars seem to want Thomas Jr. around in their offense, but if the right price were offered, Thomas Jr. would give the Chiefs an actual vertical threat in their offense that they won't have with Thornton out.

Thomas Jr. sometimes has issues with focus drops and route depth, but he can win outside the numbers on go routes, corners, and out routes, and he has enough size for Mahomes to feel confident throwing the ball to him. Thomas Jr. might not be a WR1, but he would fill a role that the Chiefs desperately need.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Pipe Dream Trade: LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers

Realistic Trade: CB Riq Woolen, Philadelphia Eagles

With the Bengals' offense looking like one of the best units in the NFL, the Bengals can start adding more to a defensive unit that has shown really high highs, but also some really catastrophic lows. Cincinnati has spent a lot on the defensive line, and it's paid off (DT Dexter Lawrence is a legitimate DPOY candidate), but the linebacker and secondary rooms could need some major work.

The linebacker room especially needs to improve; the unit as a whole has given up the 13th-most yards per coverage snap among all LB groups in the NFL and the seventh-highest positive play rate allowed among all LB groups. In the secondary, star CB DJ Turner is nursing an injury, and Cincinnati could use some more juice from the cornerback room to allow CB Dax Hill to play nickel, where he's at his best.

To address the LB position, Henley would be a hand-in-glove fit for what the Bengals are looking for. The Chargers might not be in the mood to sell anyone, but with Henley not yet getting an extension from LA, it could be time for both to part ways. Henley is an urgent player who can fix the Bengals' gaps in pass coverage and thrive as a blitzer, getting downhill to make plays. In Al Golden's defense, he'll provide an immediate upgrade to the linebacker group the Bengals are trotting out right now.

Woolen is a little volatile, but he also would give the Bengals some big-play capability at cornerback and the ability to move Hill back inside to the slot. He hasn't been his best this season in Philadelphia, but in a defense that allows him to exclusively play the vertical plane, he could get back to top form.

7. New England Patriots

Pipe Dream Trade: EDGE Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers

Realistic Trade: EDGE Will McDonald IV, New York Jets

The Patriots find themselves in a really fascinating situation, where most of their impact players are injured, but could be back before the playoffs. Left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker is going to be back this season after being put on IR, as will WR AJ Brown. Maybe a trade for another offensive lineman like Eagles' guard Landon Dickerson would help this offense (Vera-Tucker moves to right guard in this scenario), but reshuffling the deck chairs like that could cause a lot of crossed wires.

Defensively, however, the Patriots could stand to add some different types of players to their pass rush room. EDGE Elijah Ponder has been a revelation, and rookie Gabe Jacas as well as free agent addition Dre'Mont Jones have added more physicality to the room. However, they could add some more players with speed and burst to the building. Harold Landry III hasn't played, and head coach Mike Vrabel hasn't given any clear return date, meaning it's more likely than not that Landry will not play this season. Adding a speed-based pass rusher to the room could allow for the Pats to vary up their approaches and keep offenses guessing.

The Steelers also have a fascinating problem on their hands. While they do sit at the top of the division, they have three highly paid EDGE rushers who can't all play together. Looking across the board, Highsmith's contract is the most tradeable, and he could recoup some nice value for the Steelers. Highsmith is the exact type of player New England needs, explosive upfield with a variety of ways to get to the QB, including a wicked spin move. It'll cost a little bit more than expected, but Highsmith would give the Patriots EDGE room some much-needed juice.

Lower down the totem pole, Jets' EDGE Will McDonald IV looms as a trade target. Another guy who wins with speed and inside counter moves, he's seen his snap count decrease with the additions of Joseph Ossai and David Bailey. In-division trades are rare, but not unheard of, and with McDonald still looking for an extension, some new scenery in New England could be helpful.

NFC

1 . San Francisco 49ers

Pipe Dream Trade: WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Realistic Trade: WR Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

Downs pops up again as an ideal trade candidate, but this time we flip conferences and go to the current NFC No. 1 seed in San Francisco. The Niners' WR room looks like a graveyard right now, with WRs Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, Deebo Samuel and Demarcus Robinson all popping up on the injury report. If none of those guys are 100%, you're looking at a WR group of Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins and Brandin Cooks. Not exactly inspiring if you want to go win a Super Bowl.

Downs' ability to win with his route running and burst from the slot would give the Niners another option against man coverage and complements Evans really well when they'd both be on the field. Adding Downs helps round out the room and gives the Niners another option in a loaded offense, especially once everyone is healthy.

Calvin Ridley is a bit of a fascinating trade candidate at this point of his career. He's clearly not what he once was and has also been nursing an injury himself, but the hope is that a change of scenery gets the most out of him. He can win underneath and still has veteran savvy to help him get open.

2. Minnesota Vikings

Pipe Dream Trade: RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Realistic Trade: RB Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

The Vikings should be in the market for a running back at the deadline, whether it be a big splash or a smaller addition. Lost amidst the Kyler Murray disappointment talk is the fact that the Vikings can't run the ball consistently at all. Minnesota sits at 25th in EPA per play on all designed RB runs and 28th in rushing success rate on RB runs. On top of that, the Vikings' RBs don't make anyone miss; they sit tied with the Raiders for last in the NFL in avoided tackle rate, per TruMedia.

Part of that is the injuries to LG Donovan Jackson and TE Josh Oliver tanking the run game, but their running backs can't stay healthy either. Aaron Jones is more of a specialty third-down back at this stage, and Jordan Mason just came off of IR. Getting someone to take the lead in that room is huge for that offense.

Of all the Jonathan Taylor landing spots, Minnesota is the one I hope happens the most. This feels like the cleanest fit in terms of need, and Taylor combines the best of Mason and Jones as a runner. Getting Taylor's explosive capability and ability to make people miss would make the offense feel less congested, and maybe take some pressure off Murray.

If the Vikings miss out on Taylor, Tony Pollard wouldn't be a bad consolation prize. Pollard is playing some of his best ball this season, showing nice finishing ability on his runs along with his already impressive explosive capability. He can also be a factor in the receiving game, reducing how often you need to put Aaron Jones in.

3. New York Giants

Pipe Dream Trade: RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

Realistic Trade: DT Grover Stewart, Indianapolis Colts

It's no secret that the Giants are looking for a running back. Najee Harris is gone, and Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy haven't inspired much confidence. The Giants currently sitting at 30th in success rate on all designed RB runs and 28th in explosive run rate. In an offense without a QB, having a run game that doesn't constantly put them behind the eight ball could give the Giants much more teeth as we enter the playoff push part of the season.

While I don't think a trade for Taylor makes sense for this team, I could see a move for Breece Hall if the Jets are willing to move on him. Hall has had issues staying healthy, but he's a big play machine who wins with burst and acceleration through lanes. He would make an offensive line that's played well shine even more while making offense just feel much easier for the QB.

However, a more realistic (and still very good) trade for the Giants would be a move for defensive tackle. The Giants have given up the eighth-highest EPA per carry on runs between the tackles, according to NFL Pro, and their 4.8 yards per carry allowed between the tackles is third-highest this season. Adding a veteran defensive tackle like Grover Stewart would immediately raise the floor of that run defense, with his ability to clog lanes giving LBs Arvell Reese and Tremaine Edmunds more chances to make plays in a completely clean run.

4. Carolina Panthers

Pipe Dream Trade: EDGE Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

Realistic Trade: CB Donte Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers

The Panthers should be blowing the Chargers' phone up right now. Despite leading the NFC South, Carolina has taken two major hits to their playoff chances after getting physically overwhelmed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. While their biggest issue probably isn't getting fixed with a trade at the deadline (offensive tackle), they can still try to revamp a defense that's been decimated by injury.

That's where the Chargers come in. If LA were to sell, the Panthers would be smart to go and pry some of their defenders away in hopes of making a playoff push.

Khalil Mack makes too much sense for the Panthers. I think his Chargers teammate Tuli Tuipulotu gets an extension from LA that keeps him around, but Mack is still a quality pass rusher and sets a physical edge. The Panthers' EDGE depth has been decimated by injury all season, but adding Mack would give them another veteran presence and more physical play.

If we move to the back end, where CBs Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are injured, I think adding a veteran corner like Donte Jackson would make a ton of sense, too. He's played in a lot of schemes and is smart in zone coverage, which is what the Panthers major in. He also has experience playing inside and outside, which would give the Panthers plenty of options once Horn and Jackson potentially return to the starting defense.

5. Chicago Bears

Pipe Dream Trade: EDGE Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

Realistic Trade: CB Amik Robertson, Washington Commanders

A potential Khalil Mack return to Chicago would be a trade I'd be super excited for. The Bears did just trade for an impact player in DT Jeffrey Simmons, but adding another guy to that defensive line to help everyone fit a little better into their roles would help take the defense to a new level.

Montez Sweat had his best game this season in their Monday night win over the Seattle Seahawks, and Austin Booker has had more consistent flashes as a pass rusher, but getting a guy who sets a solid edge to rotate with Booker could be helpful. Mack coming back to Chicago would be a great story, but he would also round out the EDGE room in a big way.

A trade for a cornerback feels more likely, with CB Jaylon Johnson struggling and CB Tyrique Stevenson being more of a backup. Finding an outside corner would be paramount here, so a guy like the Titans' Alontae Taylor feels a bit out of the picture. Dolphins' CB JuJu Brents feels like a possibility, but Commanders' CB Amik Robertson feels like a guy that would fit on the outside opposite Johnson. He's aggressive and can disrupt receivers despite being undersized. He's played in man and zone concepts, but in Dennis Allen's defense, they can really turn him loose.

6. Detroit Lions

Pipe Dream Trade: CB Charvarius Ward, Indianapolis Colts

Realistic Trade: CB Amik Robertson, Washington Commanders

If you're reading this, the Lions still might need you to play cornerback. Their secondary has been the weakest part of the defense this season by a massive amount. Even though they got S Brian Branch back (and S Kerby Joseph has returned to practice), adding more cornerbacks to a room devastated by injury and poor play could help this defensive line transform from being very bad to at least passable for a playoff team.

The Colts' fire sale isn't limiting anyone, and Ward could be a player that the Lions add to give them needed experience in man coverage and production on the outside opposite DJ Reed. Ward has been in and out of the lineup since coming to Indy, but when he's healthy, he can still produce as an outside corner.

If the Colts don't feel like selling Ward, a reunion with Amik Robertson would make a lot of sense for both sides. Robertson knows the defense, can play inside and out and is a fan favorite. Bringing him back has to be considered in Detroit.

7. Green Bay Packers

Pipe Dream Trade: OG Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

Realistic Trade: RB Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

For the Packers, the biggest addition they'll get is actually coming from inside the house. EDGE Micah Parsons is coming back to practice, adding one of the three best EDGE defenders in the NFL to the lineup. Once he gets back up to speed, the Green Bay defense should be dangerous.

However, the Packers' run game is simply mortifying. On all RB runs this season, Green Bay is 29th in explosive run rate and success rate, last in EPA per carry and 31st in yards before contact per carry. Giving this run game some life has to be the top priority at the deadline, and there are a couple of ways Green Bay can go about that.

The pie-in-the-sky dream would be to trade for Eagles guard Landon Dickerson. While Dickerson has dealt with injuries for the last two seasons, his physicality and productivity would help pry open run lanes for the Packers' rushing offense. Laken Tomlinson has played well after being a street free agent signing for Green Bay, but the spot at left guard has been a revolving door between Aaron Banks and Donovan Jennings, and nothing behind either door has been good. Adding Dickerson could help lift that run game in a big way.

If they can't swing a deal for Dickerson, adding an explosive back like Spears to the room could be really fun. Green Bay has six explosive runs this season and is behind the Miami Dolphins in tackle vvoided rate. Spears would give the room some much-needed juice and capability on third down as a receiver and pass blocker.

Contenders just outside the picture

Seattle Seahawks

Pipe Dream Trade: EDGE Yaya Diaby, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Realistic Trade: WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Very quietly for the Seahawks, their EDGE depth has been rampaged by injury. EDGE Uchenna Nwosu missed the Monday night loss to the Bears with an ankle injury, and EDGE Dante Fowler has been subpar in his time with the Seahawks. Adding to the EDGE room might be a bit of a luxury given the state of the offense, but if they could swing for a guy like Diaby from the Bucs, it would round out that room in a big way.

Diaby plays with power and length, fitting the archetype of Mike Macdonald edges. Swinging a move for Diaby would allow the Seahawks to have a hockey lines situation of pass rushers waiting to make plays, much like their run to the Super Bowl last season. Then, if they want to get younger in the offseason, they can extend Diaby.

On the offensive side, finding someone that isn't all-world receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to produce at receiver has been a big issue. WR Tory Horton has been in and out of the lineup with injuries, Cooper Kupp has been more of a dirty-work receiver at this point and Rashid Shaheed has been virtually nonexistent. Downs would give the Seahawks another separator who can win against multiple coverages, making offense feel a little less stressful.

Los Angeles Rams

Pipe Dream Trade: WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Realistic Trade: CB Donte Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers

On the surface, the Rams' offense feels like they haven't really missed a beat. They're third in success rate, ninth in EPA per play and 10th in points per drive. However, their explosive play rate has dropped from 12.6% last year to 10.4% this year, and their explosive pass rate has dropped from 18.6% to 11.2%, a drastic falloff.

If the Rams are going to be without WR Davante Adams and TE Terrance Ferguson for the extent of this playoff push, the explosive plays in this offense are nonexistent. The Rams need someone to take the top off the defense consistently to open up underneath areas for WR Puka Nacua and the run game to thrive.

Brian Thomas Jr. would give the Rams some big-play ability in their offense. The Jaguars might not be keen on trading him at this point, but for the right price, I think they would entertain the idea. Thomas has been losing playing time in Jacksonville, but in Los Angeles he could be the stick of dynamite the Rams need while Adams and Ferguson are on IR.

On the flip side, the Rams' defense has been decimated by injury. While they get EDGE Myles Garrett back soon, CB Jaylen Watson is going to be out for the season with a shoulder injury. That leaves CB Trent McDuffie with…Emmanuel Forbes Jr and Josh Wallace at cornerback. For a team that wants to play multiple DBs on the field on money downs, going and getting another cornerback has to take priority. Jackson feels like the veteran presence the Rams normally go for in the secondary, with the ability to play multiple roles and thrive in off-coverage.