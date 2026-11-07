2026 NFL trade deadline updates: Tracking the latest rumors, news, deals, analysis

Ravens, Chargers and Titans stand pat
The following players are all off the trade block, according to ESPN:
- Ravens RB Derrick Henry
- Chargers EDGE Khalil Mack, QB Justin Herbert, WR Ladd McConkey
- Titans RB Tony Pollard
While the 1-7 Titans do not intend to move Pollard, they are reportedly taking calls on wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has been an afterthought in their passing game with just six catches on 13 targets. He is only the fifth-most active receiver on the roster and has been out-targeted by two tight ends and two running backs. The expectation is that he would garner a late-round draft pick in a trade.