2026 NFL trade deadline updates: Tracking the latest rumors, news, deals, analysis

Don't look now, but the NFL trade deadline is right around the corner, and based on how things have gone this week, there's a good chance that we could see a lot of action between now and Nov. 10 when the deadline gets here.

Over the past 48 hours alone, we've already seen three big trades go down with the Colts trading both Quenton Nelson (to the Seahawks) and DeForest Buckner (to the 49ers) on Tuesday, followed by the Titans shipping Jeffery Simmons to Chicago on Thursday.

There are still plenty of big names who could get dealt over the next 12 days and here's a quick look at some of the most notable ones:

That's just a small taste of who might be available in the coming days. With so many players on the trade block this year, there are going to be a lot of rumors, a lot of reports and a lot of speculation, and we're going to be keeping tabs on all of that here, so be sure to check back often.

With that in mind, let's check out the latest rumors.