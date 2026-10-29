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2026 NFL trade deadline updates: Tracking the latest rumors, news, deals, analysis

Keep up with all the latest trade rumors and deals made

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Don't look now, but the NFL trade deadline is right around the corner, and based on how things have gone this week, there's a good chance that we could see a lot of action between now and Nov. 10 when the deadline gets here. 

Over the past 48 hours alone, we've already seen three big trades go down with the Colts trading both Quenton Nelson (to the Seahawks) and DeForest Buckner (to the 49ers) on Tuesday, followed by the Titans shipping Jeffery Simmons to Chicago on Thursday. 

There are still plenty of big names who could get dealt over the next 12 days and here's a quick look at some of the most notable ones

That's just a small taste of who might be available in the coming days. With so many players on the trade block this year, there are going to be a lot of rumors, a lot of reports and a lot of speculation, and we're going to be keeping tabs on all of that here, so be sure to check back often. 

With that in mind, let's check out the latest rumors. 

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Josh Downs requests a trade: Possible landing spots for the Colts WR

Josh Downs is trying to catch one of the life boats out of Indianapolis. The Colts have already traded Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, and now, Downs also wants out. 

The receiver has officially requested a trade, so CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani came up with some landing spots: 

  • Rams
  • Patriots
  • Falcons 
  • Chiefs

If you want to know why any of these spots would make sense, then be sure to check out Dajani's full story here

John Breech
October 29, 2026, 6:47 PM
Oct. 29, 2026, 2:47 pm EDT
 
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Garrett Wilson wants to stay in New York

One name to watch at the trade deadline will be Garrett Wilson. His name has been floated as a potential trade possibility, but if it's up to him, he won't get dealt. 

This week, Wilson said that he loves being in New York. 

With the Jets sitting at 2-5, it will be interesting to see if they go into fire sale mode if they lose either of their next two games (Raiders, Chiefs). 

John Breech
October 29, 2026, 6:26 PM
Oct. 29, 2026, 2:26 pm EDT
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