2026 NFL trade deadline updates: Tracking the latest rumors, news, deals, analysis

Josh Downs requests a trade: Possible landing spots for the Colts WR
Josh Downs is trying to catch one of the life boats out of Indianapolis. The Colts have already traded Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, and now, Downs also wants out.
The receiver has officially requested a trade, so CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani came up with some landing spots:
- Rams
- Patriots
- Falcons
- Chiefs
If you want to know why any of these spots would make sense, then be sure to check out Dajani's full story here.