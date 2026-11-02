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2026 NFL trade deadline updates: Tracking the latest rumors, news, deals, analysis

Keep up with all the latest trade rumors and deals made

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Don't look now, but the NFL trade deadline is right around the corner, and based on how things have gone this week, there's a good chance that we could see a lot of action between now and Nov. 10 when the deadline gets here. 

Over the past 48 hours alone, we've already seen three big trades go down with the Colts trading both Quenton Nelson (to the Seahawks) and DeForest Buckner (to the 49ers) on Tuesday, followed by the Titans shipping Jeffery Simmons to Chicago on Thursday. 

There are still plenty of big names who could get dealt over the next 12 days and here's a quick look at some of the most notable ones

That's just a small taste of who might be available in the coming days. With so many players on the trade block this year, there are going to be a lot of rumors, a lot of reports and a lot of speculation, and we're going to be keeping tabs on all of that here, so be sure to check back often. 

With that in mind, let's check out the latest rumors. 

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Josh Sweat trade rumors: Cowboys might try to land pass-rusher

With the Cardinals playing in Dallas today, it turns out there's a chance that Josh Sweat might just end up staying in Dallas after the game. 

With the Cardinals sitting at 2-5, there's a chance that they could start looking to trade players if they lose on Sunday, and if that happens, Sweat could be one of the first ones to go. He did request a trade during the offseason and he's now generating interesting around the league, which makes him a logical trade candidate. 

Here are a few possible landing spots for Sweat (via Tyler Sullivan): 

  • Cowboys
  • Bills
  • Packers

If you want to know why Sweat would be a good fit with any of these teams, be sure to check out Sullivan's full story here

John Breech
November 1, 2026, 5:45 PM
Nov. 01, 2026, 12:45 pm EST
 
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Jauan Jennings blew up a possible trade to the 49ers

With the 49ers banged up at receiver, they apparently tried to make a trade for Jauan Jennings, who spent the first five seasons of his career in San Francisco before bolting for Minnesota in free agency this offseason. 

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Vikings and 49ers actually had a trade agreement IN PLACE, but the deal didn't go through because Jennings made it clear that he didn't want to return to San Francisco. 

To get the deal done, the 49ers wanted Jennings to jump on FaceTime call with head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, but Jennings refused to do that. 

John Breech
November 1, 2026, 5:41 PM
Nov. 01, 2026, 12:41 pm EST
 
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Eagles not looking to trade Saquon Barkley

There's been a lot of trade speculation around Saquon Barkley, but apparently, the Eagles aren't looking to make a deal. According to ESPN, Barkley "will NOT" be traded before the Nov. 10 deadline

Not only do the Eagles feel that they have the pieces in place to compete next season, but they could also get right back in the NFC East race with a win over the Commanders on Sunday night. Basically, it doesn't sound like Philly is planning to hold any sort of fire sale despite the team's 2-5 record. 

John Breech
November 1, 2026, 5:37 PM
Nov. 01, 2026, 12:37 pm EST
 
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More rumblings on Jonathan Taylor

 
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Colts open to trading Jonathan Taylor: Possible landing spots for the RB

With the NFL trade deadline just 11 days away, the Colts have been the busiest team so far and it appears, they're not done. According to ESPN, after trading Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, the team is now open to trading Jonathan Taylor. 

The former All-Pro running back currently leads the NFL in touchdown runs with 8 and he's fifth in the league in rushing yards. So where might he end up? According to the report, multiple teams have already expressed some level of interest and those teams include: 

  • Broncos
  • Packers
  • Vikings
  • Giants
  • Seahawks

The Colts are playing the Jaguars on Sunday and if they somehow win, Indy would be just 1.5 games out of first place in the AFC South. If that happens, it will be interesting to see if they'll still be shopping Taylor. On the other hand, if they lose, it seems like a lock that Taylor will get traded well before the NFL's Nov. 10 traded deadline. 

John Breech
October 31, 2026, 2:01 PM
Oct. 31, 2026, 10:01 am EDT
 
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NFL trade rumors: Chiefs looking for a receiver

It's been a tough two weeks for Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback has gone back-to-back games without throwing a touchdown pass, marking the just the fourth time in his career that's happened. 

One reason Mahomes has struggled is because his receiver can't get open. The Chiefs are in need of some receiving help and it appears they've already started the process of possibly bringing someone in, according to Prime Video's NFL Insider James Palmer

"The Kansas City Chiefs, to my understanding, have been working the phones for weeks here trying to get a wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes," Palmer said this week. 

Brian Thomas Jr., Jauan Jennings and Josh Downs are all players who could possibly get dealt this week and it's certainly possible that the Chiefs could end up adding one of them. 

John Breech
October 30, 2026, 5:08 PM
Oct. 30, 2026, 1:08 pm EDT
 
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NFL trade deadline candidates: Ranking big-name players possibly on the move

There are quite a few players who could be on the move over the next 12 days so we decided to rank them into tiers. Some guys on the trade market could end up being an absolute game-changer for their new team (Hello, Jonathan Taylor), but others might not be (although they could certainly end up being a difference-maker. 

Let's take a look at Jordan Dajani's list of players who might be traded along with their tier. 

TIER ONE: Impact starters

  • Colts RB Jonathan Taylor
  • Eagles RB Saquon Barkley
  • Chargers OLB Khalil Mack
  • Raiders DE Maxx Crosby

TIER TWO: Discount playmakers

  • Titans RB Tony Pollard
  • Browns WR Jerry Jeudy
  • Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. 

TIER THREE: Sneaky rentals

  • Vikings WR Jauan Jennings
  • Eagles WR Hollywood Brown

This is only a small taste of trade candidates on the list. If you want to see the rest, you'll have to check out Dajani's rankings here

John Breech
October 29, 2026, 8:04 PM
Oct. 29, 2026, 4:04 pm EDT
 
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NFL trade deadline matchmaker: Jonathan Taylor to the NFC North?

We've already seen three big trades go down this week, with the Colts involved in two of those, and the crazy thing is they might not be done. 

Zach Pereles decided to play matchmaker this week, pairing trade candidates with a team that makes sense for them. And since the Colts are trading everyone, Zach made sure to include Jonathan Taylor in this exercise. 

Let's see where Zach has Taylor and two other trade candidates ending up: 

  • Jonathan Taylor to the Vikings. The Kyler Murray experience has been a rough one. He'll produce a big play or two with his legs or his arm, but the down-to-down consistency hasn't been close to good enough. He is 27th in sack rate, 29th in passing success rate and 31st in touchdown rate. Taylor, meanwhile, is a scoring machine, and he'd provide explosiveness to the running game, too. The Vikings saw it up close and personal Sunday, with Taylor totaling 110 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Aaron Jones has been playing through a knee injury, which he aggravated Sunday. The Vikings can't risk wasting their Super Bowl-caliber defense. Taylor is the solution has been playing through a knee injury, which he aggravated Sunday. The Vikings can't risk wasting their Super Bowl-caliber defense. Taylor is the solution.
  • Saquon Barkley to the Bengals. It's been a disappointing year for Bengals running back Chase Brown. His -0.6 yards per attempt over expected is among the worst in the NFL, and it seemingly isn't clicking for him. The Bengals made a blockbuster move for Dexter Lawrence this year despite concerns about his age and productivity, and it has been hugely successful so far. Barkley could be a similar spark, especially with defenses devoting so much attention to Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
  • Tariq to the Lions. The Lions were in on Joey Porter Jr. before he ultimately ended up on the Cowboys. This could be another solid option for much, much cheaper. The Eagles figure to be sellers given the disastrous run of injuries on the offensive side of the ball figure to be sellers given the disastrous run of injuries on the offensive side of the ball.

Zach came up with a total of nine trades, and you can check them all out here.

John Breech
October 29, 2026, 7:33 PM
Oct. 29, 2026, 3:33 pm EDT
 
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Josh Downs requests a trade: Possible landing spots for the Colts WR

Josh Downs is trying to catch one of the life boats out of Indianapolis. The Colts have already traded Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, and now, Downs also wants out. 

The receiver has officially requested a trade, so CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani came up with some landing spots: 

  • Rams
  • Patriots
  • Falcons 
  • Chiefs

If you want to know why any of these spots would make sense, then be sure to check out Dajani's full story here

John Breech
October 29, 2026, 6:47 PM
Oct. 29, 2026, 2:47 pm EDT
 
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Garrett Wilson wants to stay in New York

One name to watch at the trade deadline will be Garrett Wilson. His name has been floated as a potential trade possibility, but if it's up to him, he won't get dealt. 

This week, Wilson said that he loves being in New York. 

With the Jets sitting at 2-5, it will be interesting to see if they go into fire sale mode if they lose either of their next two games (Raiders, Chiefs). 

John Breech
October 29, 2026, 6:26 PM
Oct. 29, 2026, 2:26 pm EDT
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