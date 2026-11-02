2026 NFL trade deadline updates: Tracking the latest rumors, news, deals, analysis

Josh Sweat trade rumors: Cowboys might try to land pass-rusher
With the Cardinals playing in Dallas today, it turns out there's a chance that Josh Sweat might just end up staying in Dallas after the game.
With the Cardinals sitting at 2-5, there's a chance that they could start looking to trade players if they lose on Sunday, and if that happens, Sweat could be one of the first ones to go. He did request a trade during the offseason and he's now generating interesting around the league, which makes him a logical trade candidate.
Here are a few possible landing spots for Sweat (via Tyler Sullivan):
- Cowboys
- Bills
- Packers
If you want to know why Sweat would be a good fit with any of these teams, be sure to check out Sullivan's full story here.