The Minnesota Vikings are the rare 6-2 team in crisis. After a brutal 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota finds itself looking for a new quarterback on trade deadline day. Starting in place of the injured Kyler Murray (hamstring), Carson Wentz went 8-for-25 for 81 yards and two interceptions, putting Minnesota's broken offense on display for everyone to see on national television.

Murray has been one of the worst full-time starters in the NFL, and "full-time" is a stretch, considering he's missed two games and most of a third due to two different injuries. Minnesota is 28th is offensive points per game (17.4), and its 11 offensive touchdowns are tied with the Chargers for fewest in the league.

Changing starting quarterbacks in the middle of the season is far from ideal, but so is the Vikings' current situation. Continuing to roll out this level of quarterback play would mean wasting a Super Bowl-caliber defense. What Minnesota does at the game's most important position will change the entire tenor of the trade deadline, and there are quite a few options.

1. Kirk Cousins, Raiders

Kirk Cousins LV • QB • #8 CMP% 64.1 YDs 2340 TD 20 INT 8 YD/Att 7.43 View Profile

Who says you can't go home? (Or, at least, back to one of your homes?) Kirk Cousins spent 2019-23 with the Vikings, the final two years of which were under Kevin O'Connell. Cousins played high-level football, especially in 2023 before tearing his Achilles, under O'Connell, and he has been a pleasant surprise for the Raiders, keeping the seat warm for No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza.

This would not be a perfect solution -- there are none of those at this point -- as Cousins is coming off a three-interception game and isn't the player he was when he was in Minnesota previously. His mobility has taken a huge hit; he's 38 years old, and the arm strength has waned, too. But this would be the best option in a pinch. Cousins knows how to feed his best players the ball, and the Vikings have a great "best player" in Justin Jefferson. His experience in the system would help on a tight turnaround.

One big question would be why the Raiders would make this trade. Even with Mendoza waiting in the wings, Las Vegas has little reason to do this. It would force Mendoza to make his first career start on a short week of preparation against the Seahawks, one of the league's best defenses. Cousins has been an important part of Mendoza's development, too. Splitting that duo midseason doesn't make sense, and Cousins' presence would continue to pay dividends once Mendoza does eventually take over.

2. Geno Smith, Jets

Geno Smith NYJ • QB • #7 CMP% 67.5 YDs 2078 TD 12 INT 3 YD/Att 7.67 View Profile

Another well-traveled veteran playing solidly in a placeholder role, Geno Smith would be the second-best option for Minnesota. Moreover, the Jets showed a willingness to make big trade-deadline sales before, having traded both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the deadline last year for king's ransom. Trading Smith and getting back some solid trade compensation would add to their considerable war chest of 2027 picks, which currently includes three first-round selections.

Smith had a miserable 2025 with the Raiders but has been much better with the Jets, cutting down on the turnovers while still delivering on some of his trademark downfield aggression. His 16 completions for 20+ yards downfield are the fourth-most in the league this season. Downfield passing has been a disaster for Minnesota this season.

One issue here could be the Jets not having a proven backup. The only other quarterback on the 53-man roster is rookie Cade Klubnik, and Will Levis is on the practice squad. Would the Jets want Murray, who is on a cheap one-year deal anyway? If not, it might be hard to make this move; playing nearly half the season with a middle-round rookie is a tough look, even if New York is well out of the playoff picture. It's important to have a viable offensive ecosystem, if only to evaluate your personnel and keep the team engaged.

3. Daniel Jones, Colts

Daniel Jones IND • QB • #17 CMP% 60.3 YDs 1722 TD 6 INT 10 YD/Att 5.7 View Profile

The Colts reportedly told Daniel Jones they will not trade him, but what if the Vikings came in willing to overpay? The Colts have already sold off Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner and could move other veterans (Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, Grover Stewart) before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. Jones has endured a brutal season, but he's also had brutal surroundings, including one of the league's most underwhelming groups of pass catchers.

Jones spent time on the Vikings' practice squad in 2024, but this would be an underwhelming reunion. Jones has been a turnover machine and one of the worst starters in the NFL this year, even worse than Murray. He has not had a single game with more passing touchdowns than interceptions. Perhaps O'Connell sees something we don't, but it's hard to envision Jones providing any meaningful upgrade.