The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and the hours until then will be filled with anticipation and landscape-shifting moves. This season has already seen the Bears acquire defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Titans, the Seahawks acquire guard Quenton Nelson from the Colts and the 49ers acquire defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the Colts. That's a combined 15 Pro Bowl selections on the move. Add in trades for Jacoby Brissett (Cardinals to Ravens), Marvin Harrison Jr. (Cardinals to Texans) and Joey Porter Jr. (Steelers to Cowboys), and it's been hectic already.

It will get even more hectic. Last year, both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams got dealt on deadline day, and those were just the headliners. As the deadline nears, we delve into buyers, sellers and teams who could go either way.

Six potential buyers at the trade deadline

Kansas City Chiefs

Potential adds: WR, OL, CB

Chiefs GM Brett Veach told NFL on CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson that Kansas City is looking to acquire a wide receiver. Considering Patrick Mahomes has not completed a pass 20+ yards downfield since Week 4, when Tyquan Thornton got hurt, the Chiefs could have their eye on a serious threat. Kansas City's group has been among the least productive wide receiver units across the league this year, with former first-round pick Xavier Worthy struggling to produce and Rashee Rice functioning more as a quick-game, YAC option.

Kansas City (5-2) could also look to add along the offensive line, where there's been a lot of mixing and matching this year.

Minnesota Vikings

Potential adds: QB, RB, OL

The Vikings could hold the keys to how wild this trade deadline gets considering their quarterback situation: Minnesota will start Carson Wentz on "Monday Night Football" with Kyler Murray (hamstring) out. But even when healthy this year, Murray has struggled. The Vikings have leaned heavily on their defense en route to a 6-1 start this year, and they could look to really push their chips in by adding a new signal caller. Who is available and for what price, though, remains to be seen.

Another way to help the offense could be adding a running back. Minnesota has one of the league's worst ground attacks, with Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr. not especially productive.

New York Giants

Potential adds: RB, DL, DE

At 5-2-1, the Giants are the surprise NFC East leader despite having started three different quarterbacks. New York has been strongly connected on both sides of the ball, with running back and defensive line the top positional needs. The Giants have used a rotation of running backs throughout the year, but Cam Skattebo (hamstring) missed Week 9, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) is on IR. John Harbaugh came from Baltimore, where he had Derrick Henry, and has talked about the value of a bell-cow back.

New York could also look to add in the defensive trenches, where veterans D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris have played well, but depth could be a concern.

Buffalo Bills

Potential adds: S, CB, LB

The Bills could use all the defensive help they can get in their quest to finally get over the Super Bowl hump. The secondary, in particular, is suspect. Safety has been a need for several years, and Buffalo should be pushing hard considering its 6-1 record and its terrific offense.

If not safety, the Bills could look to add at cornerback, where the options outside established starter Christian Benford have been up-and-down at best.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Potential adds: DT, OL, WR

Jacksonville continues to roll along, now 6-2 and winner of five of its last six. GM James Gladstone has never been afraid to be bold, having traded up for Travis Hunter in his first NFL draft and acquiring Jakobi Meyers at last year's deadline.

It's not very bold to predict Jacksonville will make another move this time around. It had been reported that the Jaguars were looking for defensive tackle help even before stout run defender DaVon Hamilton's season-ending injury, and now they are even more in the market for help on the interior. On the other side of the ball, tackle depth could be helpful after Anton Harrison's season-ending injury.

San Francisco 49ers

Potential adds: WR, DL

Kyle Shanahan was coy Sunday when talking about potential trades, but even after the Buckner add, San Francisco (7-1) could look to do more. The wide receiver room -- and really the entire roster -- has been ravaged by injury this season. That trend continued Sunday, when key rookie defensive lineman Gracen Halton suffered a season-ending broken ankle. Both of those positions could be places the NFC West leaders want to add to for a playoff push.

Four potential sellers at the deadline

Indianapolis Colts

Potential players for sale: RB Jonathan Taylor, WR Josh Downs, DL Grover Stewart, WR Keenan Allen

Taylor is the name of this trade deadline, and he has already seemingly said goodbye to Indianapolis. The three-time Pro Bowler remains an elite rusher, though the Colts' abysmal offensive environment has limited his effectiveness this year. He is a certified home run hitter but also has a terrific nose for the end zone; he led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns last year. Downs has requested a trade, and Stewart, a pillar along the Indy defensive line for years, is in the final year of his deal.

Los Angeles Chargers

Potential players for sale: EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE Khalil Mack, CB Donte Jackson

Before you ask, the Chargers have reportedly made it clear they have no plans to trade quarterback Justin Herbert. But reports also say they have no plans to move anyone, including Mack, the 35-year-old former star on a one-year deal. Tuipulotu, in the final year of his rookie contract, would undoubtedly attract plenty of suitors. The Chargers are the NFL's only winless team, and amid a nightmare year, adding draft capital seems like an attractive option.

Philadelphia Eagles

Potential players for sale: CB Riq Woolen, DL Moro Ojomo

Woolen, on a one-year deal, and Ojomo, in the final year of his rookie contract, seem to be the most notable names on the block. Pretty much everything has gone wrong for Philadelphia this year, from injuries to underperformance to an unexpected Lane Johnson retirement. The Eagles already traded away Cam Jurgens earlier this season, it should be noted, and GM Howie Roseman had already started accruing future draft capital with the A.J. Brown trade over the offseason.

Arizona Cardinals

Potential players for sale: S Budda Baker, EDGE Josh Sweat, DT Roy Lopez

Baker has seemingly spent countless trade deadlines in the rumor mill, but Arizona has more offerings than just the Pro Bowl safety. Sweat and Lopez could provide major value for buying teams, with Sweat at a premium position and Lopez at a position seemingly every contender wants to improve at ahead of the stretch run. Arizona has shown some nice signs early in their rebuild and already parted with Harrison, proving they're willing to move veterans for the right price.

Four wild cards

Dallas Cowboys

Potential adds: Everywhere on defense

Potential player for sale: WR George Pickens

The Cowboys are permanently in wild-card territory when it comes to potential personnel moves. Such is life under Jerry Jones. Dallas has already traded for Porter, but the defense continues to struggle, and Porter hasn't been healthy. Meanwhile, Pickens missed Sunday's game due to injury. Would Dallas really consider trading the talented but mercurial wide receiver who's on the franchise tag? Could Jones both buy and sell? It's hard to rule out anything with this team, which sits at 4-5 on the year but still within shouting distance in the NFC East.

Cincinnati Bengals

Potential adds: RB, LB, DB

The wild card here is how willing the Bengals are to go all in ... again. Cincinnati loaded up on defense in free agency and traded the No. 10 overall pick for Dexter Lawrence shortly thereafter. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, looking nearly unstoppable over the past few weeks, have done nothing but further heighten the Super Bowl aspirations. Would adding a running back truly take this offense over the top? Would a defensive stalwart help prevent so many big plays? The Bengals could have a huge say in this deadline ... or they could go quietly.

New England Patriots

Potential adds: RB, OL, WR, EDGE

The Patriots' offense has been up and down, but the health report has been mostly down. Drake Maye has been playing behind a patched-up offensive line for weeks. At running back, TreVeyon Henderson is dealing with an illness, and Rhamondre Stevenson got hurt Sunday. At wide receiver, A.J. Brown remained out, and Romeo Doubs. Edge rushers are always a hot commodity, and New England could look for one to juice the defense's ability to get pressure.

Washington Commanders

Potential adds: WR, RB

Potential players for sale: WR Stefon Diggs, EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE Dorance Armstrong, OL Andrew Wylie

The Commanders are 2-5-1 and do not appear to be a team capable of making a playoff push. On one hand, they seem like obvious sellers, and they have clear candidates to sell. On the other hand, the supporting cast around Jayden Daniels has been crushed by injuries and is now truly lacking at every level: running back, wide receiver and offensive line. The job security of GM Adam Peters and/or coach Dan Quinn could loom large here. Either way, Washington must figure out a way to build around Daniels.

Five more names to monitor