After what feels like a blink of an eye and two decades all jumbled up into one, the NFL is finally back. In just a couple of days, the 2026 regular season will kick off in Seattle, where we'll see a rematch of Super Bowl LX between the Patriots and Seahawks. From there, we're off to the races and heading down to Australia for an early international matchup as the 49ers and Rams will kick off from Melbourne Cricket Ground. It'll be all gas, no brakes, until we get to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LXI.

As we shake off the rust and prepare to wager on the opening slate of the NFL season, let's remember that this is one of the trickiest times to bet on the league calendar. Need a refresher? Let's take a quick look back at the start of the 2025 season, where Week 1 offers a clear-cut example of its obscurity. Last year, the Raiders went into Foxborough and defeated the Patriots, 20-13, in the season opener. After that, New England went on to win the AFC and reach the Super Bowl, while Las Vegas earned the No. 1 overall pick following a league-worst 3-14 record.

With that in mind, it's important to have your head on a swivel in Week 1 because some funky results are bound to occur. Below, we'll take an early look at the Week 1 odds, highlighting the spread, total, and moneyline as we gear up for the new season.

Week 1 early odds

All lines via DraftKings; all games on Sunday unless noted)

Game Early line Early total Early Moneyline Patriots at Seahawks (Wednesday) Seahawks -3.5 44.5 Patriots +150, Seahawks -180 49ers at Rams (Thursday, in Australia) Rams -3.5 48.5 49ers +160, Rams -192 Browns at Jaguars Jaguars -7.5 40.5 Browns +300, Jaguars -380 Ravens at Colts Ravens -3.5 48.5 Ravens -175, Colts +145 Bills at Texans Bills -1.5 44.5 Bills -118, Texans -102 Jets at Titans Titans -1.5 39.5 Jets +110, Titans -130 Bears at Panthers Bears -2.5 47.5 Bears -155, Panthers +130 Falcons at Steelers Steelers -3.5 41.5 Falcons +154, Steelers -185 Buccaneers at Bengals Bengals -3.5 50.5 Buccaneers +170, Bengals -205 Saints at Lions Lions -7 49.5 Saints +250, Lions -310 Cardinals at Chargers Chargers -10.5 46.5 Cardinals +410, Chargers -549 Packers at Vikings Vikings -1.5 46.5 Packers +102, Vikings -122 Dolphins at Raiders Raiders -3.5 40.5 Dolphins +160, Raiders -192 Commanders at Eagles Eagles -5.5 44.5 Commanders +180, Eagles -218 Cowboys at Giants Cowboys -2.5 48.5 Cowboys -148, Giants +124 Broncos at Chiefs (Monday) Chiefs -3 42.5 Broncos +120, Chiefs -142

Notable movement, trends

Patriots at Seahawks (Wednesday)

The defending champion Seahawks come into Week 1 after not only hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, but also covering a league-best 75% of their games in 2025 (including playoffs). However, they are a bit of a different club than the one that found itself in the winner's circle a year ago, most notably losing offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III. They were also 6-4 ATS (60%) at Lumen Field last year. As for New England, they were quite stellar against the spread as well, notching a 13-7-1 ATS record over the course of the regular season and playoffs. That included a 7-2 ATS road record. This offseason, they added the likes of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs on offense. One X-factor for this game that could certainly swing these odds is the status of All-Pro corner Christian Gonzalez, who is in the midst of a contract dispute with the team, raising questions about his availability for the opener.

49ers at Rams (Thursday, in Australia))

We're heading Down Under for the second game of the 2026 season, as the Niners and Rams will duke it out from Melbourne. What's fascinating about this matchup (beyond it being a key NFC West head-to-head) is how both clubs are dealing with international travel. San Francisco has already flown down to Australia, giving itself a week to best acclimate to the 17-hour time difference. As for L.A., they'll be in Australia for just over 24 hours, opting to arrive the day before the game. This aligns with how the Rams have handled international travel in the past, and it seems to have worked quite well for them. Under McVay, Los Angeles is a perfect 3-0 (SU and ATS) in international games, while outscoring their opponents 92-17.

Browns at Jaguars

Jacksonville was one of the best teams to back in 2025, owning a 12-6 ATS record (regular season and postseason). That included an NFL-best 7-2 ATS record at home, where they boasted a 13.7-point average margin of victory. Meanwhile, the Browns -- who will start Deshaun Watson after the veteran beat out Shedeur Sanders this summer for the Week 1 job -- are looking to improve a dreadful road record in 2025. Last year, they were 2-6 (SU and ATS) on the road and lost by an average of 12.5 points.

Ravens at Colts

The Colts enter 2025 with Daniel Jones back under center as he looks to return to his first-half form from last year before going down with a torn Achilles. Even after their free fall down the stretch, Indy was still 8-7-2 ATS last year. The offense will look a bit different, however, with Michael Pittman Jr. traded to Pittsburgh this offseason, meaning Jones will need to lean on the likes of Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Keenan Allen in the passing game at receiver. As for the Ravens, they are beginning the Jessie Minter era after the former Chargers defensive coordinator was hired as head coach this offseason. Minter will look to get Baltimore's defense back into shape. If he does, they'll certainly improve upon the 6-11 ATS record from 2025, which was tied for the second-lowest in the NFL.

Bills at Texans

Both of these teams made the playoffs a season ago but are looking to take another step towards contention. They were roughly in the same tier in terms of the gambling sphere in 2025, with the Texans going 10-9 ATS (including playoffs) and the Bills going 9-10 ATS. This will be an opportunity for new Buffalo head coach Joe Brady to flex his offensive prowess against a top-flight Texans defense, and for the Josh Allen-D.J. Moore connection to take shape. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on C.J. Stroud as the Texans' QB looks to rebound from a disastrous playoff run. Last year, the Texans were 5-4 ATS at home, while the Bills were 5-5 ATS on the road.

Jets at Titans

Who doesn't love a little revenge narrative? Robert Saleh will begin his head coaching tenure with the Titans when he hosts his former Jets squad in the opener. Neither Tennessee nor New York is expected to make much of a splash this season, so this is an opportunity for Saleh to start on a strong note, and he will do so as a slim 1.5-point favorite. Under the previous regime, Tennessee was 4-5 ATS at home in 2025. Meanwhile, the Jets still have Aaron Glenn pulling the strings as head coach, but they do have a new quarterback in Geno Smith. With Smith under center, New York will try to improve on the 3-4-1 ATS road record from last season.

Bears at Panthers

Both of these NFC squads are coming off a 2025 season that saw them each reach the playoffs, but it'll be an uphill climb for them to get back there in 2026. Each faces a difficult schedule, but Chicago may be better equipped to handle it and come into this matchup as a 2.5-point road favorite. In their lone game as a road favorite in 2025, the Bears covered. As for the Panthers, this is a position they are quite comfortable being in. Last year, Carolina was an underdog at home eight times. They covered six of those games and won five of them outright.

Falcons at Steelers

Oddly enough, the Falcons are a 3.5-point road dog even without knowing who their starting quarterback will be. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has still not announced whether it'll be Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. who'll get the nod against Pittsburgh. Given that Penix was recently cleared for 11-on-11s and did not participate in the preseason, the line is probably baked in the idea of Tagovailoa being the guy, but it'll be fascinating to see how this could swing if Stefanski goes with Penix. In 2025, Atlanta was 4-4 ATS on the road. Looking at the Steelers, they are beginning the Mike McCarthy era after he was hired as the head coach this offseason. Of course, McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers have a long history together from their days in Green Bay, so this should be pretty seamless for the duo. McCarthy will try to get the Steelers playing better ball in Pittsburgh, where they were 5-4 ATS in 2025.

Buccaneers at Bengals

If you're looking for a shootout, this might be your best bet, with this matchup between Tampa Bay and Cincinnati having the highest total on the board in Week 1. Before jumping in on the Over, however, it'd be wise to monitor the status of Bucs wideout Emeka Egbuka. The second-year receiver -- who is expected to take over as the No. 1 option following Mike Evans' departure in free agency -- has been battling a toe injury that has had him sidelined for portions of the summer. If he can't go, that'd drastically cap Tampa Bay's offense. Last season, the Buccaneers were 4-5 ATS on the road, while Cincinnati was 4-5 ATS at home, so something will need to give here as they embark on the new year.

Saints at Lions

Both of these teams are garnering a lot of preseason buzz. For New Orleans, that optimism is thanks to Tyler Shough elevating to the full-time starter at quarterback after flashing down the stretch in 2025. Meanwhile, the Lions have a loaded offense and are eyed as one of the rebound teams of 2026 after going 9-8 and finishing last in the NFC North last year. New Orleans was one of the better road teams to bet on in 2025, owning a 6-3 ATS record. Amid the down year, the Lions were 4-4 ATS at Ford Field.

Cardinals at Chargers

Los Angeles is the biggest favorite on the board in Week 1, laying 10.5 points against the Cardinals. The Chargers are expected to have a high-flying offense in 2026 after hiring former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as their new OC. His arrival, coupled with the return of starting tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, has L.A. as a sleeper to come out of the conference. Looking at the Cardinals, the oddsmakers aren't looking too kindly on them, as they are among the teams favored to finish with the worst record in the league at the end of 2026. This lopsided spread is just the latest example of how the books feel about both clubs. As we noted in the intro, however, stranger things have happened. Last year, L.A. was 4-3-1 ATS at home, while Arizona was 5-4 ATS on the road.

Packers at Vikings

Minnesota will open up the 2026 season with a new starting quarterback -- Kyler Murray. The former Cardinals quarterback, who signed a one-year deal with the Vikings this offseason, beat out J.J. McCarthy for the Week 1 job, and the franchise hopes he can be the second coming of Sam Darnold from 2024. If so, they may turn the division odds upside down, beginning with this opening matchup against Green Bay. The Packers come into the opener a bit depleted on both sides of the ball. Star pass rusher Micah Parsons has begun the year on IR as he continues to recover from his ACL tear, while running back Josh Jacobs is on the commissioner's exempt list after being charged with two misdemeanors. Their absences could loom large in a game with a 1.5-point spread in favor of Minnesota. Last year, Green Bay was 3-7 ATS on the road, while the Vikings (albeit with a different quarterback) were 3-5 ATS at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Dolphins at Raiders

Both Miami and Las Vegas are ushering in first-time head coaches in the opener. The Dolphins hired former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, while the Raiders brought in former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. On top of that, they'll each have new quarterbacks under center, with Malik Willis signing with the Dolphins and Kirk Cousins coming in this offseason as the veteran presence atop the depth chart, while No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza continues to develop behind the scenes. Neither one of these teams is expected to do much damage in 2026 as they are still in their rebuilds, but Las Vegas is getting the edge, laying 3.5 points.

Commanders at Eagles

The Eagles are a 5.5-point favorite against their NFC East rival, following an offseason that saw significant changes to the offense. A.J. Brown was traded, Makai Lemon was drafted in the first round to help replace him on the receiver depth chart, and Sean Mannion was hired as the new OC. How all that comes together in Week 1 is a question, but they do face a Commanders defense that struggled mightily last season. Washington is hoping for better play on that side of the ball this season and a healthier season out of Jayden Daniels. Last season, the Eagles were 10-8 ATS (regular season and playoffs), while Washington was 7-10 ATS.

Cowboys at Giants

The first Sunday of the new season takes us to MetLife Stadium and another NFC East showdown between the Cowboys and Giants. Both of these teams saw big changes occur this offseason. In Dallas, they added a boatload to the defense, most notably spending two first-round picks on safety Caleb Downs and edge rusher Malakai Lawrence. As for the Giants, they hired John Harbaugh as head coach, and he'll look to usher in a Year 2 leap from Jaxson Dart, who may have his top wideout, Malik Nabers, ready for this matchup. Even with the new leadership and the home-field advantage, New York is a home underdog as the Cowboys are laying 2.5 points. Last season, Dallas went 1-4 ATS as a road favorite, while the Giants were 4-3 ATS as a home dog (three outright wins).

Broncos at Chiefs (Monday)

We conclude Week 1 of the 2026 season at Arrowhead Stadium, where Patrick Mahomes is likely to make his return after suffering a season-ending ACL and LCL tear late last year. How he looks against one of the best defenses in the NFL will certainly be the top story. However, the oddsmakers do expect an immediate bounce-back as K.C. is a 3-point favorite over Denver. Last season, the Chiefs were 6-10-1 ATS, but were 5-3-1 ATS at home. As for the Broncos, who will have Bo Nix ready to go after he suffered an ankle injury that cut his playoffs short last year, they were 2-4-1 ATS on the road in 2025.