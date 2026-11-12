The dust has finally settled after a wild few weeks leading up to the trade deadline, with lots of big names in new places.

Unfortunately, lots of big names will be nowhere to be found -- at least not on the field -- as we enter Week 10. There were several injuries to key players in Week 9, none bigger than Puka Nacua suffering a significant knee injury. Though the Rams have not officially put the superstar wide receiver on IR, he is facing a multi-week absence as the Rams' snakebitten season continues. Other notable names going down with injury Sunday included Rhamondre Stevenson, Josh Jacobs, Malik Willis, Jaylen Waddle, Luther Burden III, Riley Moss and Antoine Winfield Jr.

Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (elbow) and Justin Herbert (finger/hand) appear to have avoided major injury, but their respective statuses are worth monitoring going forward, too. Herbert will have one extra day to heal as the Chargers play on Monday night against the Ravens.

Here's the initial injury report for each team playing on Sunday in Week 10, as well as the final injury report for the Giants-Commanders "Thursday Night Football" matchup.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Commanders at Giants (-2.5)

Washington will be down one starter in Patrick; Nick Allegretti figures to slot in there. Otherwise, it's a mostly clean injury report, with the return of Treylon Burks a potential boost for the downfield passing game. He missed Week 9 with a foot injury.

The Giants have one of their cleanest injury reports of the year. Notably, running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) will be back after missing Week 9 with a hamstring injury, and coach John Harbaugh said he will be "full go" in this NFC East meeting.

Patriots at Lions (-2.5) in Munich

New England ruled out offensive lineman Ben Brown (knee), cornerback Carlton Davis III (knee) and running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness), and all three did not participate in Wednesday's practice. Also not participating were tight end Cameron Latu (back), offensive lineman Walter Rouse (concussion), safety Brenden Schooler (hamstring) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee). Stevenson is expected to miss at least this week with the injury he suffered Sunday. Wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), safety Kevin Byard III (chest), fullback Reggie Gilliam (knee), tight end Hunter Henry (foot), tackle Morgan Moses (foot), offensive lineman Greg Van Roten (hamstring) and cornerback Charles Woods (hamstring) were all limited. Brown hasn't played since Week 7 and has played in just three contests this year.

Center Cade Mays (ankle), cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) and running back Sione Vaki (ankle) did not practice Wednesday; Mays and Reed are considered long shots to play. Defensive back Brian Branch (hip), quarterback Jared Goff (chest), safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) were all limited.

Texans (-4.5) at Browns

Four Texans players did not practice Wednesday: linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (groin/personal), tight end Brevin Jordan (finger/foot), running back David Montgomery (groin) and offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (neck/shoulder). Montgomery has not played since suffering the injury in Week 5. Wide receiver Tank Dell (hand/shoulder), running back Woody Marks (knee), safety Reed Blankenship (concussion/hand), wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring), cornerback Jaylin Smith (hamstring), linebacker Jake Hummel (groin) and offensive lineman Wyatt Teller (illness) were all limited for Houston in ahead of a crucial matchup in the AFC playoff race.

Wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe), fullback Michael Burton (calf), safety Ronnie Hickman (concussion) and center Elgton Jenkins (knee) all did not practice for the Browns on Wednesday. Boston has played through a couple of injuries this year, and Jenkins has played through his knee ailment, too. Tackle Austin Barber (calf), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (elbow), tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (groin), tackle Tytus Howard (knee), linebacker Carson Schwesinger (wrist/ankle), cornerback Denzel Ward (cornerback) and linebacker Quincy Williams (hamstring) were all limited. Deshaun Watson, who cleared concussion protocol last week but did not play, was not on the injury report and will start this weekend. Shedeur Sanders played all of Cleveland's Week 9 loss to the Saints.

Chiefs (-3.5) at Falcons

The Chiefs listed two players as "DNP" on Wednesday: offensive lineman Jaylon Moore (ankle) and defensive lineman Peter Woods (neck), but by far the biggest news was Patrick Mahomes (elbow) being able to practice fully. He suffered what looked like a potentially serious elbow injury against the Jets but was able to return to the game. Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (knee) was limited.

The Falcons were without wide receiver Zachariah Branch (hamstring), linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) and EDGE James Pearce Jr. (back). Branch missed last week's contest while Pearce, in his first game back from suspension, logged just 15 snaps after the back issue flared up late in the week. Defensive lineman Gervon Dexter St. (illness) and EDGE Za'Darius Smith (rest) also did not practice Wednesday. Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) was limited. He played with his arm wrapped in Week 9.

Panthers at Saints (-2.5)

The Panthers got a host of players back to practice Wednesday, which was really a walkthrough: EDGE Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), guard Damien Lewis (knee) and cornerback Will Lee III (hamstring) were all full participants. Phillips has missed the last three games, Lewis the last two and Lee the most recent one. Furthermore, cornerback Mike Jackson (groin), running back Jonathan Brooks (groin and wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) were full participants after having their 21-day practice windows opened coming off IR. Linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot) and running back Chuba Hubbard (rest) did not participate.

The biggest returnee -- at least to practice -- for the Saints is running back Travis Etienne Jr., who remains on IR. He was limited with a hamstring injury. Running backs CJ Donaldson (shoulder). Alvin Kamara (rest/back) and center Erik McCoy (biceps) did not practice, and coach Kellen Moore said Cesar Ruiz will start at center this week. Tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle), guard David Edwards (knee), cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (shin), tight end Noah Fant (back) and defensive lineman Christen Miller (knee) joined Etienne in the "limited" category.

Vikings at Packers (-3)

After playing on "Monday Night Football," the Vikings did not practice Wednesday, so their injury report reflects an estimate of participation. Linebacker Blake Cashman (concussion), tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist/chest), defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (ankle), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf), quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) and EDGE Kyle Van Noy (calf) were all listed as non-participants, while quarterback Carson Wentz (ankle) and safety Jay Ward (knee) were listed as limited. Coach Kevin O'Connell was hopeful Wentz would be able to back up newly acquired Kirk Cousins against Green Bay.

The Packers, meanwhile, reported that safety Javon Bullard (ankle/knee), linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin), offensive lineman Sean Rhyan (ankle), EDGE Lukas Van Ness (back) and tight end Josh Whyle (concussion) did not participate. Green Bay only held a jog-through, so the reports are an estimate. Guard Aaron Banks (knee/hip), running back Chris Brooks (ankle), offensive lineman Travis Glover (knee), linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (illness), wide receiver Skyy Moore (ankle), EDGE Micah Parsons (knee/illness), kicker Trey Smack (calf), wide receiver Savion Williams (groin) and guard Kevin Zeitler (ankle) did not participate. Parsons remains on the PUP list, while Moore and Brooks are in their 21-day practice window.

Bills (-8.5) at Jets

The Bills, who played Monday night, only conducted a walk-through on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Alec Anderson (ankle), cornerback Christian Benford (wrist), tackle Spencer Brown (ankle), tackle Dion Dawkins (rib), tight end Dalton Kincaid (ankle) and center Connor McGovern (neck) were all limited. Anderson and Dawkins both missed Monday's win over the Vikings.

In their estimation, the Jets listed defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (ankle) and linebacker Trevin Wallace (groin) as "did not practice" Wednesday. Wide receivers Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) and Garrett Wilson (concussion), EDGE Joseph Ossai (ankle), cornerback Nahshon Wright (back) and safety VJ Payne (knee) were all estimated to be limited. Wilson, the team's top wide receiver, did not play last week.

Jaguars (-10.5) at Titans

The Jaguars' big trade deadline additions -- safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackle Jordan Davis -- did not participate Wednesday, with "rest" listed as the reason for both. Also not practicing were wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle), running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) and defensive end Travon Walker (rib). Meyers, Tuten and Walker all played through said injuries last week. Offensive linemen Ezra Cleveland (knee/ankle) and Robert Hainsey (concussion), safety Antonio Johnson (ankle), running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) and linebacker Brason Combs (shoulder) were limited.

The Titans had five players -- linebackers Cody Barton (concussion) and Anthony Hill Jr. (neck), guard Peter Skoronski (hamstring), running back Tyjae Spears (knee) and wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) listed as not participating. Tate and Spears both missed the Titans' last game, back in Week 8 before the team's bye, too.

Dolphins at Colts (-3.5)

Center Aaron Brewer (concussion) and tight end Will Kacmarek (quad/knee) were the only two Dolphins players not participating Wednesday. Long snapper Tucker Addington (shoulder), cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (knee), wide receiver Chris Bell (knee) and EDGE Malik Herring (neck) were all limited. The team placed quarterback Malik Willis and defensive tackle Zach Sieler on IR on Tuesday, with Sieler's injury season-ending.

The Colts said tight end Mo Alie-Cox (groin), linebacker Jaylon Carlies (neck), linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), safety AJ Haulcy (ankle), long snapper Luke Rhodes (hamstring), tackle Jalen Travis and cornerback Charvarius Ward (rest) did not practice. Running back Jonathan Taylor (rest) and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf) were limited.

Rams (-9.5) at Cardinals

The Rams were without wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee/toe), cornerback Trent McDuffie (back), tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring), offensive lineman Steve Avila (hamstring) and safety Kam Curl (toe) at practice Wednesday. as has been the case all year, the star-studded group is quite banged up, though Sean McVay was optimistic McDuffie would return after missing Week 9. Tight end Davis Allen (oblique), long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle), defensive lineman Myles Garrett (knee) and tight end Colby Parkinson (ribs) were limited.

For the Cardinals, safety Budda Baker (rest), center Hjalte Froholdt (concussion), guard Jon Gaines II (ankle), defensive lineman Roy Loyez (toe/ankle), offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo (rest), EDGE Josh Sweat (rest) and linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (rest/knee/ankle) did not participate. Running back Bam Knight (concussion), tight end Hunter Long (knee), cornerback Max Melton (knee/hand), defensive linemen Dante Stills (shoulder) and Zach Carter (knee), tackle Jayden Williams (knee) and safety Andrew Wingard (groin) were limited.

Seahawks (-6.5) at Raiders

The Seahawks released a lengthy Wednesday injury report that featured seven "DNP" designations. The biggest one is that Sam Darnold (ribs, quad) remains out, and the team will start Drew Lock (elbow, oblique) in Week 10, even though he was listed as limited. Joining Darnold in not participating were tackle Charles Cross (ankle), guard Quenton Nelson (knee), defensive tackles Brandon Pili (back) and Jarran Reed (personal), wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (rest) and defensive end Leonard Williams (stinger). Along with Lock, guard Anthony Bradford (knee), EDGE Derick Hall (back), EDGE Uchenna Nwosu (ankle), linebacker Patrick O'Connell (toe) and EDGE Connor O'Toole (foot) were limited.

Every active Raiders player participated at least somewhat in the team's Wednesday practice. Defensive tackles Thomas Booker (ankle) and Foley Fotukasi (shoulder/back) were limited, as was guard Trey Zuhn III (concussion).

49ers (-4.5) at Cowboys

Wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles), cornerback Renardo Greene (back), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (rest), cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (foot), running back Christian McCaffrey (rest) and tackle Trent Williams (rest) did not participate in 49ers practice Wednesday. Safety Siran Neal (knee, foot), cornerback Upton Stout (shoulder, neck), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and defensive tackle C.J. West (knee) were all limited. West had his practice window opened.

For the Cowboys, EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku (ankle), tight end Jake Ferguson (knee/ankle), running back Tyler Goodson (ankle/knee), safety Malik Hooker (personal), defensive back P.J. Locke (concussion), EDGE Von Miller (rest), wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (ankle) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) did not practice. Ferguson and Goodson will miss extended periods, and Porter missed last week. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring/back), wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (ribs) were limited. Overshown and Pickens missed last week, and Turpin has not played since mid-October.

Steelers at Bengals (-3.5)

Tight end Darnell Washington (rest), EDGE T.J. Watt (rest) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (rest) were the only Steelers who did not participate Wednesday. Safety DeShon Elliott (ankle) and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (foot) were both limited; Harmon is currently designated to return from injured reserve and has not played since Week 4.

Two Bengals -- defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (rest) and safety Kyle Dugger (quad) did not practice Wednesday ahead of this key AFC North clash. Guard Dylan Fairchild (pec) and cornerback DJ Turner II (ankle) were limited. Turner played through a heel ailment last week.