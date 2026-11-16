Week 11 is one of the smallest slates that we'll have during the 2026 season. With six teams on the bye, that leaves us with just 13 games on the docket next week. While small, the slate packs a punch with several heavy favorites. In all, there are four double-digit favorites in Week 11, two of which are above two touchdowns.

The Buffalo Bills are one of those favorites, opening as a 16.5-point favorite over the Miami Dolphins when they host their AFC East rival. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are also laying 16.5 points after initially opening as a 14-point favorite at home against the Arizona Cardinals. These are true David vs. Goliath matchups, but it'll be fascinating to see how the public feels about laying such massive numbers, even with both Buffalo and Kansas City 3-1 ATS at home.

Those are just a couple of early lines that we'll sink our teeth into. Below, we're diving into all of the early lines for Week 11 and seeing who the oddsmakers project coming out on top.

Note: Atlanta, Cleveland, Green Bay, Los Angeles (Rams), New England, and Seattle are on the bye in Week 11.

Week 11 early odds

All lines via DraftKings; all games on Sunday unless noted

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Colts at Texans (Thursday) Texans -10 44.5 Colts +360, Texans -469 Dolphins at Bills Bills -16.5 46.5 Dolphins +900, Bills -1587 Saints at Bears Bears -10 48.5 Saints +390, Bears -521 Steelers at Eagles Steelers -4.5 38.5 Steelers -198, Eagles +164 Ravens at Panthers Panthers -2.5 44.5 Ravens +110, Panthers -130 Cardinals at Chiefs Chiefs -16.5 41.5 Cardinals +850, Chiefs -1449 Buccaneers at Lions Lions -5.5 46.5 Buccaneers +195, Lions -238 Titans at Cowboys Cowboys -7.5 53.5 Titans +320, Cowboys -410 Jets at Chargers Chargers -3 40.5 Jets +150, Chargers -180 Raiders at Broncos Broncos -9.5 40.5 Raiders +370, Broncos -485 Jaguars at Giants Jaguars -6 46.5 Jaguars -270, Giants +220 Vikings at 49ers (in Mexico City) 49ers -3 45.5 Vikings +130, 49ers -156 Bengals at Commanders (Monday) Bengals -3.5 51.5 Bengals -205, Commanders +170

Notable movement, trends

Colts at Texans (Thursday)

Despite these teams coming out on opposite ends of the scorecard on Sunday, it hasn't disrupted the line for this divisional matchup. Despite falling to 3-6 with a loss to the Browns, Houston is a 10-point favorite at home over the Colts. The Texans are 3-6 ATS and are still looking for their first ATS win at home (0-4). Indianapolis is 2-2 ATS on the road. When it comes to the 44.5 total, the Over is 12-7 between these two this season.

Dolphins at Bills

Buffalo is a huge favorite at home as they host the Dolphins, with the line opening at 16.5. The Bills are tied for an NFL-best 7-2 ATS record, and their average margin of victory sits at 9.8 (third-best in the NFL). That figure is even better at home, as they own a 10.8 average margin of victory and are 3-1 ATS at Highmark Stadium. As for the Dolphins, they've been a solid bet on the road, coming into Week 11 with a 3-2 ATS record away from Hard Rock Stadium. The Over is 10-8 between them.

Saints at Bears

Chicago is emerging from its bye as a 10-point favorite, which is up from the 9.5 points they were laying at the open. The Bears are 6-3 ATS so far in 2026, which includes a 3-2 ATS mark at Soldier Field. While the Saints fell to the Panthers at the Superdome, they've fared much better on the road for bettors. New Orleans is a perfect 3-0 ATS as the away team. They are the only team in the NFL without an ATS road loss so far.

Steelers at Eagles

Pittsburgh opened as a 4.5-point favorite on the road against the Eagles, who were on the bye in Week 10. Philadelphia is 0-5 ATS at home this season, and four of those ATS defeats have come as a home underdog. The Steelers are 1-1 ATS as a road favorite.

Ravens at Panthers

Carolina is up to a 2.5-point favorite after initially opening as a 1.5-point favorite at home as they face the Ravens. Baltimore still has its Week 10 matchup against the Chargers on Monday night, so this line could see some movement depending on how that game unfolds. That said, the Ravens playing on a short week is a tough turn of events. This season, Baltimore is 0-2 ATS when at a rest disadvantage. Carolina will hope that continues as they look to improve their 1-3 ATS record at home.

Cardinals at Chiefs

Kansas City has jumped out as a 16.5-point favorite after this line first opened at -14 when they host the Cardinals. The Chiefs are coming off a dominant win over the Falcons, in which Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdowns. They head back to Arrowhead Stadium where they are 3-1 ATS and have an average margin of victory of 15.8 (second-best in the NFL). Arizona is 4-2 ATS on the road.

Buccaneers at Lions

The Lions are now a 5.5-point favorite at Ford Field after initially opening as a 6-point favorite over the Buccaneers. That could be due to a couple of factors, including star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffering a serious knee injury in the win over the Patriots in Germany. Speaking of Germany, Detroit will also be at a disadvantage in rest. As they come off the international game, the Bucs are coming out of their bye week. The Lions are 1-2-1 ATS at home this season, while Tampa Bay is 3-1 ATS on the road.

Titans at Cowboys

Dallas is a 7.5-point favorite as they host the Titans and look to bounce back following a loss to the 49ers on Sunday. AT&T Stadium hasn't been kind to Dallas so far this season, as the team is 1-3 ATS at home. That'll be tested against a Tennessee team that is 3-1 ATS on the road. Points are expected in bunches in this game as well, as the total has jumped to 53.5 after opening at 51.5. The Over is 3-1 in Cowboys home games so far in 2026.

Jets at Chargers

The Chargers opened as a field goal over the Jets. New York may have some questions at quarterback for this game after Geno Smith was unable to finish Sunday's loss to Buffalo due to injury. If he cannot go, Cade Klubnik, who came in under duress for Smith on Sunday, would get the start. If/when that becomes official, this line could move even more. On top of that, this line could move depending on how Los Angeles' game against the Ravens on Monday night goes. The Jets are 4-5-1 ATS, which includes a 2-2-1 ATS record on the road.

Raiders at Broncos

Denver is a 9.5-point favorite as they come out of their bye week and gear up to host Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders. That's up from the 8.5 points they were laying at the open. The Raiders are 3-2 ATS on the road this season, but 0-1 ATS so far in the Mendoza era after failing to cover at home against the Seahawks. Meanwhile, Denver is a perfect 4-0 ATS at Mile High.

Jaguars at Giants

Jacksonville has opened as a 6-point favorite. The Giants will have a rest advantage after playing on Thursday, but the Jaguars have been one of the season's juggernauts so far. They are 6-3 ATS on the year, which includes a 3-1 ATS record on the road (2-0 ATS as away favorite). New York is 3-2 ATS at home (2-1 ATS as a home underdog). The total is up to 46.5, up from 44.5 at the open.

Vikings at 49ers (in Mexico City)

The NFL heads outside of the country yet again as the Vikings and 49ers will square off in Mexico City. On this neutral site, the 49ers are a 3-point favorite after initially opening as a 3.5-point favorite. That movement towards the Vikings could be faith in the offense now that Kirk Cousins is at quarterback. The Niners are 5-3 ATS, while the Vikings are 5-4 ATS on the year. The total is down to 45.5 after opening at 46.5. The Under is 8-1 in Vikings games.

Bengals at Commanders (Monday)

Cincinnati is up to a 3.5-point favorite after opening as a 1.5-point favorite on the road against the Commanders. Washington is 2-2 ATS at home, which includes a 1-1 ATS record as a home underdog. The Bengals are 2-2 ATS on the road, but 1-2 ATS as a road favorite. The total is also down to 51.5, having opened at 52.5.