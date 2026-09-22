Another week of NFL football means another laundry list of injuries. Week 2 saw some of the league's most intriguing young quarterbacks -- Jaxson Dart, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels -- all go down with injuries that knocked them out of their respective games.

A litany of other high-impact, non-quarterback also suffered key setbacks and will be sidelined for multiple weeks after being injured on Sunday and Monday. Which players will aim to return in Week 3? Which ones will be out for a minimum of a month after going on injured reserve? Who could miss just a week or two?

Here, we've rounded up the top early-season injuries from around the NFL, and we'll be assessing each situation with a panic meter as spelled out below:

Panic meter:

🚨 = Low panic level

Low panic level 🚨🚨 = Medium panic level

🚨🚨🚨 = High panic level

Giants QB Jaxson Dart (knee)

Panic level: High 🚨🚨🚨

The New York Giants entered "Monday Night Football" in Week 2 with all the hope in the world after their 28-20 Week 1 upset of the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." All that optimism came to a screeching halt on the game's opening drive when quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a knee injury that caused him to limp off the field. New York ruled him out of the game at halftime.

Postgame, ESPN reported that it's believed that Dart has a sprained MCL going off of initial testing.

However, Giants general manager Joe Schoen told ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge that Dart is "going to be OK." That's certainly an interesting shift from the internet's attempt to read the lips of the Giants' trainer telling head coach John Harbaugh Dart will be out "four to six weeks." The 23-year-old quarterback was healthy enough to walk around on the sidelines in street clothes in the second half.

Dart missing potentially a month, could be disatrous for the Giants. Backup Jameis Winston is a fun personality, but he's more known for that these days than his ability to be a winning starting quarterback in the NFL. His 111 yards and an interception on 11 of 27 passing wasn't exactly the definition of an inspired performance. Fortunately for New York, its schedule remains soft the next three weeks with games at home against the Tennessee Titans (0-2) and Arizona Cardinals (1-1) before playing at the Washington Commanders (0-2) in Week 5.

The schedule stiffens up starting in Week 6 with games against the New Orleans Saints (1-1), at the Houston Texans (0-2) in Week 7 and then the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 9 after the Giants' Week 8 bye.

Bears QB Caleb Williams (hamstring)

Panic level: Low 🚨

It appeared as though the Chicago Bears' 2026 season (1-1) was over after quarterback Caleb Williams was carted off in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings with a lower leg injury. It turns out the hamstring injury isn't significant. Chicago coach Ben Johnson told ESPN Chicago that Williams "will likely miss some time" and called him "week-to-week." That's a major relief for the Bears.

If Williams can suit up against the 2-0 Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football" in Week 3, that's obviously the best-case scenario. However, him just missing a week before returning in the Bears' home game against the New York Jets in Week 4 could allow for him to have enough time to get back to full strength before suiting up again.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (left elbow)

Panic level: High 🚨🚨🚨

Another year, another injury for 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Washington Commanders' signal-caller dislocated his left elbow on the final play of the first half of the team's 37-20 Week 2 defeat at the Dallas Cowboys. It's the same injury he suffered last year that caused him to miss seven games. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said there isn't a timetable for Daniels' return and that Marcus Mariota will start in Week 3 against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks (2-0).

At 0-2 and it being unknown when Daniels could return, it's time to panic in Washington. The Commanders likely fall to 0-3 and then have games against the Indianapolis Colts (0-2), New York Giants (1-1) and at the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) before a Week 7 bye. It could get dark in a hurry in the nation's capital.

Jayden Daniels injuries, last two seasons Injury Games missed Week 2, 2025 season Knee sprain 2 Week 7, 2025 season Hamstring strain 1 Week 9, 2025 season Dislocated left elbow 7 Week 2, 2026 season Left elbow ?

Rams WR Puka Nacua (hip/groin)

Panic level: Low 🚨

Los Angeles two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Puka Nacua popped up on the injury report with a hip and groin injury, and he ended up being inactive in the Giants' 28-6 victory on "Monday Night Football." Coach Sean McVay told reporters it's a "separate issue" from another lower body injury he dealt with in the preseason, so there's some hope this could just be a week-to-week injury. Plus, three-time, first team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams has enough gas left in the tank to carry the passing game for a little while without Nacua. He soared for 195 yards receiving and two receiving touchdowns while catching eight of his 10 targets.

Giants EDGE Brian Burns

Panic level: Medium 🚨🚨🚨

Coach John Harbaugh told reporters postgame that three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns suffered a low ankle sprain in the team's loss at the Rams Monday night. ESPN observed Burns wearing a boot on his left ankle and riding a golf cart back to the team's bus.

Burns himself doesn't seem concerned that this injury will be a long-term issue. The Giants are also as equipped as any team to lose the player who racked up 16.5 sacks in 2025, the second-most in the league. They have two ex-top-five-pick edge rushers in Kayvon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter in addition to a softer schedule across the next three weeks. However, it's unclear how long this injury will linger with one of the Giants' top players.

"It's just getting stiff," Burns said postgame, via SNY, when asked if the ankle feels better with him sitting back in the locker room. "It eased my mind to know it isn't anything serious. That's all. ... Yeah, I've dealt with this. It just depends how fast you can get the swelling and inflammation out. I'm going to do everything possible to get it as tamed as I can. .. The recovery process starts now."

Colts WR Alec Pierce (heel)

Panic level: High 🚨🚨🚨

Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce, who led the NFL in yards per reception in both 2024 (22.3) and 2025 (21.3), won't be seen on the football field anytime soon. He aggravated the heel injury he had surgically repaired this offseason, and ESPN reports his goal is to fix the issue through physical therapy instead of having surgery during the season. He'll be sidelined for a number of weeks with the goal being a return midseason in roughly six to seven weeks.

That's a massive blow to the Colts' offense with Josh Downs really being the only true field-stretching wide receiver Indianapolis has with Pierce unavailable. On Monday evening, the Colts signed longtime Daniel Jones target Darius Slayton, per The Ringer. It's getting desperate early for the 0-2 Colts.

Seahawks RB Jadarian Price (shoulder)

Panic level: Low 🚨

Seahawks' leading rusher Jadarian Price, the team's 2026 first-round pick, departed their 31-7 road win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 with what was announced as a chest injury but later revealed to be a shoulder injury. Per ESPN, coach Mike Macdonald made it clear he's not concerned about it saying, "It's intact and nothing serious, seems like."

Packers RT Zach Bako-Bewele (leg)

Panic level: High 🚨🚨🚨

Green Bay may have lost their best offensive lineman for the rest of the 2026 NFL season. Right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele was carted off on the fourth play from scrimmage in the Packers' 20-17 overtime win at the New York Jets. Coach Matt LaFleur didn't sound encouraged about the chances of seeing him again this season.

"That doesn't look good," LaFleur said, via The Packers Wire. "That could be a season-ender potentially."

This is a massive blow because they simply aren't the same team without Bako-Bewele. Many people pin the Packers' five-game losing streak to end the 2025 season on losing All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons in Week 15 at the Denver Broncos, but that was also the last game of the year that Bako-Bewele played as well that season. LaFleur will be tasked with shuffling the deck chairs up front along the offensive line with the team likely relying on 2025 second-round pick offensive lineman Anthony Belton to fill in at right tackle. The team cross-trained him there in training camp this preseason.

Packers WR Jayden Reed (back)

Panic level: Medium 🚨🚨

The Packers also lost wide receiver Jayden Reed to a scary back injury that required him being carted off. Reed also didn't travel back to Green Bay with the rest of his teammates because of the injury.

"J Reed is doing OK. He has movement in all his extremities," LaFleur said, via The Packers Wire. "That's a scary moment."

Green Bay could use all the over-the-middle playmaking they can get with Reed likely out at least a week or two. Tight end Tucker Kraft is still shaking off the rust from his torn ACL injury he suffered in the middle of the 2025 season. Perhaps speedy receivers like Christian Watson and Matthew Golden will end up taking turns operating as a power slot in Reed's absence to open up the middle of the field for quarterback Jordan Love.

Packers LG Aaron Banks (toe)

Panic level: High 🚨🚨🚨

Green Bay left guard Aaron Banks hasn't been right all year. He dealt with lingering knee tendonitis this offseason that limited him in training camp, and then he suffered a new injury to his toe. Banks also didn't practice on Monday ahead of the Packers' short Week 3 with the team hosting the Atlanta Falcons (0-2) on "Thursday Night Football." When he's out there he's around average as a starter, which is a noticeable step up from backups like Donovan Jennings. It's a bummer for Green Bay that Banks might not be healthy all year.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (MCL sprain)

Panic level: High 🚨🚨🚨

The Philadelphia Eagles made it incredibly obvious tight end Dallas Goedert's MCL sprain was a big deal when they signed 36-year-old Zach Ertz, who last played for the team in 2021. Goedert is projected to be out multiple weeks, which is a big bummer after he caught two touchdowns in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders. Ertz himself is coming off a major injury after tearing his ACL in Week 15 of the 2025 season. If Ertz can't move as well coming out of his breaks at his age coming off the torn ACL, Philadelphia's passing attack over the middle of the field could suffer.

Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins (hamstring)

Panic level: Low 🚨

Another year, another injury for Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins. He suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday in the team's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but The Ringer is reporting that Dobbins should be "good." Denver is well-equipped to weather Dobbins' injury with fourth-round rookie Jonah Coleman and veteran RJ Harvey being solid depth pieces.

Cowboys CB Cobie Durant (hamstring)

Panic level: High 🚨🚨🚨

Dallas Cowboys defenders are dropping like flies. It's unlikely both linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) and safety Malik Hooker (forearm) will play in Brazil against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, and now one of their starting outside corners, Cobie Durant, is out multiple weeks. Durant was the victim of friendly fire with teammate Markquese Bell stepping on him in the end zone in Week 2. This means Dallas will have to rely on 2025 third-round pick corner Shavon Revel Jr., who is still finding his footing in the NFL after suffering a torn ACL in 2024.

Cowboys S P.J. Locke (plantar fasciitis)

Panic level: High 🚨🚨🚨

Another Dallas defensive back bit the dust on Sunday with safety P.J. Locke fully tearing the plantar fascia in his foot. It's unclear if he will be put on injured reserve. The Cowboys' secondary is thinning out in a hurry, and it's probably unrealistic to expect Hooker back just over a week removed from forearm surgery. Dallas will have the daunting task of trying to bother two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson with a depleted secondary on Sunday. Bell, a fifth-year undrafted veteran, will likely fill in for the injured Locke. For a defense that remains a work in progress, all these injuries certainly don't lessen the worries about this unit.

"P.J. tore the plantar fascia in his foot," Schotteneheimer said on Monday. ... "It begins to heal much quicker when you tear it fully."