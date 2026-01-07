The 2026 NFL playoffs are here as six matchups are set to unfold over the course of Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The latest Wild Card Weekend NFL odds from DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Rams at -10.5 vs. the Panthers and the Packers at 11 vs. the Bears on Saturday. On Sunday, the latest NFL lines have the Bills at -1.5 vs. the Jaguars, the Eagles at -4.5 vs. the 49ers, and the Patriots at -3.5 vs. the Chargers.

A playoff edition of 'Monday Night Football' concludes the slate with the Texans favored by 3 points on the road against the Steelers. The over/under for Texans vs. Steelers is 39.5 points, the lowest on the NFL odds board. SportsLine's Eric Cohen has revealed his exact score prediction for each game to help you formulate spread, over/under, money-line and even NFL best bets as Wild Card Weekend approaches.

A SportsLine expert and CBS on-air talent, Cohen has evaluated the entire NFL playoff slate and delivers score predictions and logic for each matchup. Cohen went 180-91-1 (66%) on his NFL straight-up picks this season, and was a sizzling 10-3 (77%) on his straight-up NFL playoff picks last season. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now he's turned his attention to the 2026 NFL Wild Card Weekend, studied each matchup in depth, and has revealed his exact NFL score predictions for each game.

All NFL betting lines via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Rams (-10.5) at Carolina Panthers

"Carolina won this matchup on November 30, 31-28, in one of the more impactful upsets for both teams in the NFL this season," Cohen said. "That's not happening again. While Sean McVay's team hasn't looked great lately, they'll exact serious revenge as a double-digit road favorite on Saturday. The Panthers have absolutely no business being in the playoffs and it's going to be a wake up call to the other teams in the conference. I would be mildly surprised if this wasn't a blowout."

Pick: Rams 34, Panthers 12

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (+1)

"This will be the NFC North rivals' third matchup since December 7," Cohen said. "Green Bay held on by a touchdown in the first one, before blowing a 10 point lead in the final two minutes and falling in overtime. I believe that Packers coach Matt LaFleur's job is on the line. While his team makes the playoffs just about every season, they have lost four of their last five in the postseason and finished the 2025 regular season on a four game losing streak. I'm just not sure the Bears are ready for this kind of pressure, especially against a rested Green Bay team. In another thriller on Saturday night, the Packers exact a matter of revenge for the Week 16 collapse."

Pick: Packers 23, Bears 21

Buffalo Bills (-1.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

"Winners of nine of their last 10 games, I have a hard time picking against Jacksonville at home," Cohen said. "Buffalo's passing game is devoid of weapons and the Jaguars boast the NFL's top rush defense to slow Josh Allen and James Cook. While Allen and the Bills are 5-0 in the Wild Card Round since 2020, all five of those games have been at home. Trevor Lawrence has played at an MVP level since November and it will continue this weekend. The Jaguars win on a walk-off Cam Little field goal from 50-plus yards. If this result plays out as I anticipate, Sean McDermott won't be back to coach Buffalo next season."

Pick: Jaguars 27, Bills 24

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5)

"With Philadelphia only giving 3.5 points on the early line, this is my favorite spread play of the Wild Card games," Cohen said. "This is a matchup between the two NFC teams who have played in the last three Super Bowls, but I don't trust San Francisco's defense to hold up against the Eagles' potent receivers and Saquon Barkley on the ground. San Francisco had potentially three straight home games in front of them with a win against Seattle in Week 18. Now, after an offensive dud against the Seahawks, their season ends in disappointment in the City of Brotherly Love."

Pick: Eagles 27, 49ers 21

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (-3.5)

"My top play in this game is the Under 45.5 (though I may buy it up a few points in my weekend parlays)," Cohen said. "Both of these teams give up less than 21 points per game so don't expect fireworks. Of the Patriots' 14 wins, only three came against playoff teams (Panthers, Bills, Ravens) so they might have benefitted from a ridiculously weak schedule. Then again, the Chargers only beat two playoff teams (Broncos, Eagles), so I can't use that to their advantage. In their second playoffs under Jim Harbaugh (in two years), I think L.A. leads most of the game, with Drake Maye leading a late New England rally. "

Pick: Patriots 23, Chargers 21

Houston Texans (-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers

"I can't believe Aaron Rodgers found a way in the playoffs yet again," Cohen said. "I have to think this is it for him either way. The Texans' defense should overwhelm the future Hall of Famer and hold Pittsburgh fairly in check. Entering the playoffs on a nine game winning streak and facing a team who I believe is a class below them, I think Houston's offense does enough to win. One betting note: Houston kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn had multiple field goal attempts in all 15 games he played in this season and hit his Over 1.5 made FGs in 14/15. Whatever the juice is, lay it in this game."

Pick: Texans 23, Steelers 10

