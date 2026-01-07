The 2026 NFL playoffs get underway with six Wild Card matchups. The top seeds -- Seattle in the NFC and Denver in the AFC -- receive byes and will await their Divisional Round opponents. The Seahawks enter the playoffs as the odds-on favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl at +350, followed by the Los Angeles Rams (+425) and Denver Broncos (+650).

There are a number of solid matchups on Wild Card Weekend, including Rams (-10.5) vs. Panthers, Packers vs. Bears (+1.5), Bills (-1.5) vs. Jaguars, 49ers vs. Eagles (-4.5) and Chargers vs. Patriots (-3.5). The Texans (-3) will face the Steelers on 'Monday Night Football' at Pittsburgh. Before locking in any Wild Card Weekend NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL playoffs on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Top 2026 Wild Card Weekend NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Chicago Bears (+1.5, 45.5) to cover against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Bet our Packers vs. Bears SGP at DraftKings below, and see our 25-1 Wild Card Weekend NFL parlay at SportsLine.

This will be the third time in a month that the Packers and Bears have met, with the teams splitting the first two meetings. Green Bay posted a 28-21 win at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Dec. 7, and Chicago rallied for a 22-16 overtime win on Dec. 20 at Soldier Field in Chicago. Both teams will be as healthy as they have been. Jordan Love (concussion) is expected to return after missing the past two games for the Packers.

How to make Wild Card Weekend NFL parlays

