2026 NFL WR dynamic duo rankings: Cowboys' Cee Dee Lamb-George Pickens tandem among elite

While the run game has seen a resurgence in both volume and efficiency in recent seasons, the NFL remains, at its heart, a passing league in the modern era.

Because it is a passing league, the value of both quarterbacks and pass catchers keeps increasing. We've seen it in recent years, with an explosion in wide receiver salaries, with superstars topping $40 million in average annual value.

A superstar wideout can tilt the field in the offense's favor through both his production and the attention he draws, and that has never been more valuable. But what's more valuable than one star wideout? Well, two star wideouts, obviously.

With that in mind, we here at CBS Sports decided to take a look at the top wide receiver duos in the NFL. There are plenty of dual-star duos, as well as some buoyed by one mega-star who teams with another quality player to form an elite pairing.

Right now, we think there is a clear-cut top two, another tier of three and then another tier of three after that. That gives us a clear-cut top eight, with the rest of the league filling in behind. In the space below, we're going to rank those top eight duos. But before we do, we also wanted to include some honorable mentions.

Honorable(-ish) Mentions: Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall (49ers), Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III (Bears), DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir (Bills), Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin (Buccaneers), Alec Pierce and Josh Downs (Colts), DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon (Eagles), Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers (Jaguars), Christian Watson and Jayden Reed (Packers), Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson (Saints), DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. (Steelers)

This Seahawks pairing would be higher on the list if we had confidence in which of Shaheed or Cooper Kupp would actually be the No. 2 wide receiver, and that they would be able to consolidate that role while the other would slide further into the background. As it stands, it's more of a target vacuum in JSN, with a couple of guys competing for second-string targets among a host of tight ends and running backs. JSN is coming off one of the better receiver seasons in recent memory, though, so he alone is enough to power the Seahawks into the top 10 of these rankings. And I could easily see them ranking much higher next year, if Shaheed consolidates the role behind him.

We've got another new duo on tap here, with both players new to New England this offseason. AJB is one of the small handful of best receivers in football when he is right, but he's also coming off a relatively down season (he averaged his fewest yards per game since 2021) and turned 29 years old June 30, so we don't know if he'll be able to be at his best. Doubs, meanwhile, has always been a bit of a better player than his numbers suggest, because he's always been in such a crowded receiver room. These two guys should give Drake Maye a duo that can really win in the intermediate areas of the field, and Brown, if he rebounds, can win both short and long and create a ton of yardage after the catch.

This is yet another new duo, but it could be very exciting. Waddle remains a big-play threat both on deep passes and in terms of creating yardage with the ball in his hands due to his speed. Sutton works best as an isolated X receiver on the outside. The duo gives Bo Nix a pair of wideouts who challenge defenses in markedly different ways, but who can work a lot of the same areas of the field nonetheless. Sean Payton and Davis Webb should have a lot of fun scheming them into position to succeed.

Jefferson is coming off what qualifies as a down season for him, with "only" 84 catches for 1,048 yards and two scores. Addison missed time again and caught 42 passes for 610 yards and three touchdowns. They were both hamstrung by the quarterback play of J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer, though, and we know they have considerably more upside than what they showed last season. Jefferson remains one of the small handful of best receivers in football, and if it weren't for the preposterously poor quarterback play last season, he might still be viewed as the very best. Addison has a proven ability to stretch the field while taking advantage of the space Jefferson creates, and he combined for 19 touchdowns during his first two NFL seasons.

St. Brown is arguably the best in the NFL at playing from the slot. Since he entered the league, he has 52 more receptions (293) when lined up inside than the next-closest player, with the second-most yards (3,046) and second-most touchdowns (23). He also finished second (65), third (658) and first (8) in each of those categories in 2025. He's plenty good working on the perimeter as well, but the reason this duo works so well together is because of the way ARSB dominates the slot, and Williams stretches the field both vertically and horizontally from the outside. Williams got off to a slow start to his career thanks to an injury and then a gambling suspension, but he's become one of the best big-play threats in the NFL over his last two years, averaging in excess of 17 yards per catch in each season and totaling more than 1,000 yards each time despite combining for only 193 targets in those two seasons.

Nacua is the focal point of his team's offense in a way arguably no other receiver is. According to TruMedia, he was targeted on 35.9% of his routes last season, nearly 2.5% more often than the next-closest player (JSN). He is a reception machine, and a first down waiting to happen (he led the league with 80 of them last year), and he is now first all time in receiving yards per game (95.3). He's only three years into his career, so he has a small sample size on his side, but he's also only 25. He could get even better. And then there's Adams, who is just a touchdown on wheels. The chemistry he and Matthew Stafford established last season was marvelous. He's not going to dominate volume the way he did in the past, but what he brings in isolated situations, especially near the goal line, is tremendously valuable to the Rams.

Lamb isn't that far removed from leading the NFL in receptions (he had 135 of them in 2023). He's played through injuries over the last two years and still put up 176 catches for 2,271 yards and nine scores in 29 games. Pickens arguably outplayed his counterpart during his first year in Dallas, racking up career highs in everything on his way to a second-team All-Pro berth. The two players complement each other extraordinarily well, with Lamb operating in the slot and as a movement Z receiver while Pickens is the natural X who wins on the outside and deep down the field. If you were building the ideal receiver duo in the lab, it might look a lot like this one. It helps that they make a ton of sense for the way Dak Prescott likes to play: each can go up and snag the ball in contested-catch situations, then create yards after the catch when they get the ball in open spaces.

Chase has led the NFL in targets in consecutive seasons, catching at least 125 balls in back-to-back years -- which only Michael Thomas and Antonio Brown have also done -- and totaling 3,120 yards and 25 touchdowns in those two campaigns while earning first-team All-Pro honors in both years. If he's not the single-best receiver in the NFL, he's pretty damn close. And you can make one hell of an argument that he is the best, given the breadth of his skill set. He does everything at an elite level. Higgins is among the best pure X receivers in the league, a contested-catch maven who takes advantage of the one-on-one opportunities that Chase's presence creates for him on the outside. Higgins' injury issues are a concern, but he has been extremely productive whenever he's been on the field. (His 17-game career averages are 78 catches for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns, for example.)