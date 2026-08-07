2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony: Where to watch, TV, live stream

Five former NFL players are about to formally join the most exclusive fraternity in professional football. Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Roger Craig, Adam Vinatieri, and Luke Kuechly will become the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame during Saturday's induction ceremony.

Located in Canton, Ohio, the Pro Football Hall of Fame was built in 1963. Since then, 387 former NFL players, coaches and executives have received gold jackets, bronze busts, a ring and a permanent place in pro football lore.

This year's class will include one of the most prolific passers in football history, an equally prolific receiver, one of the most versatile running backs in NFL history, the NFL's all-time leading scorer and the second-youngest player to receive Hall of Fame induction.

Here's how you can watch the ceremony, in addition to summaries of each member of this year's induction class.

Where to watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 8 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton, Ohio)

TV: ESPN/NFL Network; Stream: Fubo



2026 Hall of Fame inductees

Drew Brees, QB (Chargers, Saints): 2001-20

Brees retired as the NFL's career leader in both passing yards (80,353) and touchdown passes (571) and is currently second in both categories behind Tom Brady. Brees never won league MVP, but he did capture Super Bowl MVP honors after leading the Saints to their first championship at the end of the 2009 season.

One of the most efficient and prolific quarterbacks of all-time, Brees led the NFL in passing seven times, completion percentage six times and touchdown passes on four occasions.

Larry Fitzgerald, WR (Cardinals): 2004-20

Fitzgerald is second only to Jerry Rice in career catches (1,432) and career receiving yards (17,492). During the 2008 playoffs, Fitzgerald caught 30 passes for 546 yards and seven touchdowns while helping the Cardinals reach the franchise's first Super Bowl. He caught seven passes for 127 yards and two scores in Arizona's Super Bowl loss to Pittsburgh.

Luke Kuechly, LB (Panthers): 2012-18

At 35, Kuechly is the second-youngest person to earn a Hall of Fame induction. The youngest was Gale Sayers, who was 34 when he was inducted back in 1977.

Kuechly was one of the NFL's premier defensive players before injuries cut his career short after eight seasons. After winning Defensive Rookie of the Year, Kuechly won Defensive Player of the Year the following season and was named to seven straight Pro Bowls and was a five-time All-Pro. He helped spearhead a successful period in Panthers history that included three straight division titles and an NFC title in 2015.

Adam Vinatieri, K (Patriots, Colts): 1996-19

The NFL's all-time leading scorer, Vinatieri, ended two Super Bowls with winning field goals. In addition to his four Super Bowl wins, Vinatieri is also notorious for his two critical kicks in blizzard-like conditions against the Raiders during the Patriots' first championship run.

Roger Craig, RB (49ers, Raiders, Vikings): 1983-93

One of the most versatile running backs in NFL history, Craig became the first player in history to post 1,000-yard rushing and receiving campaigns in the same season in 1985. His versatility was on full display in the prior year's Super Bowl, when he scored a Super Bowl record three touchdowns in the 49ers' win over the Dolphins.

Three years later, Craig amassed over 2,000 all-purpose yards during the regular season before becoming the first running back to have over 100 receiving yards in a Super Bowl. Craig won his third Super Bowl a year later while helping the 49ers win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.