Super Bowl 60 will be the 10th rematch in the history of The Big Game as the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Pats won their Super Bowl 49 meeting, and the winner of the first Super Bowl meeting is 6-3 all-time in the rematch. The Pats are the AFC's No. 2 seed after a 14-3 regular season and wins over the Chargers, Texans and Broncos in the 2026 NFL playoffs as New England has won six in a row overall. The Seahawks are the NFC's No. 1 seed after also going 14-3, followed by postseason victories over the 49ers and Rams, as the Seahawks are on a nine-game win streak.



Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Seattle has won each of the three meetings since that Super Bowl 49 defeat. Seattle is the 4.5-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Patriots odds via DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Patriots vs. Seahawks picks, make sure to check out the Super Bowl 60 predictions from SportsLine NFL expert Brady Kannon.

Kannon rose to fame in 2011 when he captained a four-person team to win the Hilton NFL SuperContest (now the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest). His team set the record for the highest winning percentage in the contest's history at the time, nailing 72.5% (58-22-5 ATS). Kannon has also crushed his recent NFL picks, going 29-15-2 (+1208) in his last 46 NFL against the spread picks.

Now, Kannon has set his sights on Seahawks vs. Patriots and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Patriots vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. Patriots spread Seattle -4.5 (-114) at DraftKings Sportsbook Seahawks vs. Patriots over/under 45.5 points Seahawks vs. Patriots money line Seattle -230, New England +191 Seahawks vs. Patriots picks See picks at SportsLine Seahawks vs. Patriots streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Patriots can cover

New England had the No. 4 scoring defense in the regular season, with top 10 rankings versus both the run and the pass, yet the unit has been even better in the postseason. The 8.7 ppg allowed by the Patriots in the 2026 NFL playoffs are the fewest through three playoff games since the Super Bowl-winning 2000 Ravens. On offense, Drake Maye is the first quarterback to defeat three top-5 total defenses in a single postseason since the 1970 merger, and as a whole, the Pats finished the regular season in the top 3 in both points scored and yards gained. Additionally, the underdog has outright won in three straight Super Bowls and covered in five straight, with each of those the longest streaks in Big Game history. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle has played turnover-free ball over their last three games, and it is the only undefeated team (10-0) this season when committing 1 or fewer turnovers. Not giving the ball away keeps its No. 3 scoring offense on the field, and it's an explosive unit that leads the NFL in yards per pass completion (7.5). The other side of the ball ranks even better, topping the league, and No. 1 scoring defenses are 14-4 in the Super Bowl since 1970. The Seahawks are also the first team in a decade to rank in the top two in both yards per rush allowed (3.7, 1st) and yards per pass allowed (5.5, 2nd). In terms of the spread, Seattle is a league-best 14-5 ATS this season, as well as 8-1 versus the line away from home. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Patriots vs. Seahawks picks

Kannon has analyzed Seahawks vs. Patriots from every possible angle. He's leaning Over on the point total, and has also discovered an X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Patriots vs. Seahawks, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Patriots spread you need to jump on, all from the expert that is 29-15-2 on his last 46 NFL picks, and find out.