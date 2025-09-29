After months of rumors and predictions, we will officially know who will be the halftime performer for Super Bowl LX within the next hour or so. NBC announced that they will be revealing the big news during halftime of the Sunday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

The 60th edition of the Super Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 on NBC. The backdrop of the game will be Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

The halftime show is presented by Apple Music, who tweeted out a teaser for the announcement:

Rapper Kendrick Lamar, who brought out multiple special guests including SZA and Serena Williams, was last year's headliner. Some other iconic halftime performers include Prince, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bruce Springsteen, to name a few.

The halftime show is historically the most-watched performance of the year. Usually the special guests are announced closer to the championship game.

Entering Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills have the best odds of winning it all (+400), followed by the Philadelphia Eagles (+700), Packers (+700), Kansas City Chiefs (+800) and Baltimore Ravens (+800), per DraftKings.

