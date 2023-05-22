The Super Bowl is headed back to the Bay Area. During the league's annual spring meeting, NFL owners approved a proposal for Levi's Stadium to host the 60th edition of the big game that will be played in 2026.

Located in Santa Clara, California Levi's Stadium houses the San Francisco 49ers. It opened in July of 2014, and has hosted numerous concerts, WrestleMania 31, soccer matches and even an NHL hockey game. Levi's Stadium will also be one of the venues that hosts matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The last and only Super Bowl Levi's Stadium hosted was Super Bowl 50, where Von Miller and the Denver Broncos defeated Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers, 24-10. With this report, we now know where the next three Super Bowls will be held.

Check them out below:

Year Super Bowl Stadium Location 2024 LVIII Allegiant Stadium Paradise, Nevada 2025 LIX Caesars Superdome New Orleans, Louisiana 2026 LX Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, California

Super Bowl LX will be the 14th Super Bowl played in California and the first one since the Rams became the second consecutive team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium after edging the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. That was the first Super Bowl played inside SoFi Stadium, which houses both the Rams and Chargers.

Florida is the only state that has hosted more Super Bowls than California. The Sunshine State has hosted 17 Super Bowls that included five of the first 13 big games. Each of those games were played inside the historic Orange Bowl, which hosted several epic Super Bowls that included the Jets' shocking win over the Colts and both of the Steelers' four-point wins over the Cowboys in the 1970s.

Next year's Super Bowl returns to CBS, and is expected to be called by Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. Per Caesars Sportsbook, the Kansas City Chiefs are favored to represent the AFC (+600), while the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles are co-favorites to represent the NFC (+750).