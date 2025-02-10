The 2024 NFL season is in the books, as the Philadelphia Eagles dominated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22. Now, we turn our attention to Super Bowl LX, which will be held at the San Francisco 49ers' home in Santa Clara.

Who is favored to win next year's Super Bowl? Below, we will list the odds for Super Bowl LX, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook, and break down five value bets to consider placing.

Super Bowl LX odds

1. Commanders (+1700)

This is a bet on Jayden Daniels following his historic rookie season, but it's also a bet on the Washington organization. This new-look front office was criticized a bit for their decisions in free agency, but players like Bobby Wagner, Zach Ertz, Dante Fowler Jr., Frankie Luvu and Jeremy Chinn among others played important roles. If Washington made the NFC Championship game in the first year of the Daniels-Adam Peters era, what could happen in Year 2? Peters has already shown a willingness to acquire available talent, such as with Marshon Lattimore at the trade deadline. I wonder how these Super Bowl odds will shift if Myles Garrett ends up a Commander.

2. Bengals (+2000)

One of the best quarterbacks in the world having the ninth-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl, tied or listed behind teams like the Packers and 49ers? I would say there's value with the Bengals. Maybe these odds are what they are because Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson are looking for new deals. Joe Burrow has publicly been putting pressure on the Bengals to get deals done, so it's up to you, Duke Tobin.

There was no problem with Cincy's offense in 2024, as it finished top 10 in both yards and points. Burrow led the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43), while Chase captured the triple crown by leading the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17). We'll see if Al Golden can turn the defense around, but there's value in Burrow at this number.

3. Chargers (+2400)

The Chargers automatically have one of the toughest roads to the Super Bowl since they share the division with Patrick Mahomes, but they made the playoffs in the first year of the Jim Harbaugh era, so why can't L.A. build on that in 2025? I expect this team to look a bit different next year.

Harbaugh and Jesse Minter led the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL (17.7 points allowed per game), but the offense was inconsistent to say the least. If L.A. can add a couple of perimeter threats for Justin Herbert, maybe the Chargers can shake off the "Chargering" narrative and become a legitimate sleeper.

4. Vikings (+3500)

The Vikings are facing some important decisions this offseason, such as what to do with quarterback Sam Darnold, but there's value with the Vikings at this price. For one, the NFC is still viewed as the "lesser" conference, meaning the road to the Super Bowl could be easier. Two, the rival Lions could take a step backward after losing Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn.

Kevin O'Connell won Coach of the Year and scored a new contract following the 14-3 campaign, while Brian Flores constructed a tough-to-predict defense. There should be optimism mixed in with the uncertainty in Minnesota.

5. Falcons (+6000)

The longest of our long shots, but how could you not be impressed with Michael Penix Jr. in his first few starts? In the regular-season finale against Carolina, he became the first Falcons rookie to throw for 300 yards, two touchdowns and rush for a touchdown in a single game. The NFC South is still a relatively bad division, and Penix has playmakers around him such as Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts. There's work to do, but I don't view Atlanta as a borderline bottom 10 team like Vegas apparently does.