The matchup is set. It'll be the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots duking it out for the right to lift the Lombardi Trophy and call themselves Super Bowl LX champions.

These clubs find themselves en route to Santa Clara for the big game after eking out wins on Championship Sunday, albeit in different fashions. Seattle had to throw its way to a Super Bowl appearance as Sam Darnold threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-27 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship. Meanwhile, New England churned out a 10-7 win during a snowy AFC Championship against the Denver Broncos at Mile High. The Patriots leaned on defense and Drake Maye's rushing ability to punch their ticket.

While these are widely different versions of these clubs, this is a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX back during the 2014 season. That game is remembered most for Malcolm Butler's infamous goal-line interception to give Tom Brady and the Patriots their then-fourth Super Bowl title in franchise history, and spoil Russell Wilson and the Seahawks bid at back-to-back championships.

That's the history. But what does the future have in store for us in this upcoming Super Bowl? What do the oddsmakers think of this matchup? Below, we'll comb over the initial lines for Super Bowl LX and also highlight some of the notable favorites for Super Bowl MVP.

NFL odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Early Line Early Total Early Moneyline Seahawks vs. Patriots Seahawks -4.5 46.5 Seahawks -230, Patriots +190

While Lumen Field and Gillette Stadium are two of the better home-field advantages that the NFL has to offer, both Seattle and New England were superb on the road this season, which could help them on this neutral site at Levi's Stadium for Super Bowl LX.

With their win over the Broncos in the AFC Championship, New England became the first team in NFL history to go 9-0 on the road. Mike Vrabel's team was also 7-2 ATS in those nine road matchups. As for Seattle, they did not go undefeated on the road like the Patriots, but were an equally impressive 8-1 on the road. They also come into this Super Bowl with an NFL-best 8-1 ATS road record.

Naturally, both quarterbacks are going to be No. 1 and No. 2 in the odds to win Super Bowl MVP. With the Seahawks favored, it makes sense to see Darnold as the odds-on favorite for the award. Seven of the last 10 Super Bowl MVPs were quarterbacks. Two of the remaining three were wide receivers (Cooper Kupp in Super Bowl LVI and Julian Edelman in Super Bowl LIII), while Von Miller (Super Bowl 50) was the other non-QB MVP and lone defensive player to earn the distinction over the last decade.

Interestingly, both Kenneth Walker III and Rhamondre Stevenson have favorable odds out of the gate. If either of them is named Super Bowl MVP, they'd become the first running back to earn the award since Terrell Davis after Super Bowl XXXII.