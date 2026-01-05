The 2025 NFL regular season is over and the playoffs are here. When you think about it, it's actually been a unique yet incredible season. There will be no Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl this year, as 2025 was really defined by the number of turnarounds we witnessed.

This year features the most playoff teams coming off of 11-loss seasons all-time with five. We have four different division winners that registered five or fewer wins the previous year, and we have the most worst-to-first division winners all-time with three: The New England Patriots, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers. Yes, the Carolina Panthers are in the playoffs this year! Who saw that coming?

Now that the smoke has cleared, which teams are the favorites to win it all at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8? Here are the latest Super Bowl LX odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LX odds

Seahawks are the favorites

The Seahawks are the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year, and you can understand why after Saturday night. Not only has Seattle made the Super Bowl every time its earned the No. 1 seed, but this defense embarrassed Brock Purdy and the 49ers on their home field in Week 18. The three points San Francisco scored were the fewest in a game since 2017, and that was the first game of Kyle Shanahan's head coaching career!

Christian McCaffrey was held to 23 rushing yards on eight carries, and Purdy threw for 127 yards and one interception as the 49ers went 2 of 9 on third downs and recorded just 173 yards of total offense. Those numbers are staggering. There's no doubt the Seahawks have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but we can't say the same about the offense. The Seahawks went 0-3 in the red zone on Saturday, but did win the turnover battle, 1-0. That's important, because the Seahawks are 8-0 this season when they commit one or zero turnovers. If Sam Darnold can rely on Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet and take care of the football while hitting those downfield shots to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it's clear Seattle is going to be a problem.

50/50 in the AFC South?

The Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday means they clinched the division, while the Texans will be the top wild card at No. 5. Despite the home-field advantage, Vegas views these teams as having the same chance to win the Super Bowl (+1300).

If you had to pick the Texans or Jaguars as your Super Bowl sleeper, which would you choose? On one hand, the Texans have boasted the No. 1 defense in the NFL all year. On the other, questions remain about the offense, while Houston is 0-5 all-time on the road in the playoffs. The Texans are the only team in NFL history to have never won a playoff game on the road. As for the Jaguars, they are on an eight-game win streak, but a first-year coach hasn't won a Super Bowl since 1989. That was George Seifert, who was a member of the 49ers coaching staff for nearly a decade before being promoted to lead man, and adopted a reigning Super Bowl champion.

If I had to pick one, I do find myself leaning a bit towards the Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now, having accounted for 19 total touchdowns compared to one turnover over the past six games, and the defense has recorded 31 takeaways, which ranks No. 2 in the NFL behind the Bears. That first matchup against the Bills is a tough one, though.

Speaking of...

Bills as a sleeper?

It's curious, imagine going back in time four months ago and telling yourself that Josh Allen will be in the playoffs, while Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow will be at home on the couch. You would probably guess that the Bills are Super Bowl favorites, but that is not the case. In fact, there are five teams with better odds than Buffalo to win it all.

The Bills have lost eight straight road playoff games despite having the unicorn that is Allen. He has the most playoff wins (7) without a Super Bowl appearance by a quarterback all-time. What I'm worried about with Buffalo this year is if this hodgepodge of weapons can support a Super Bowl run, and if the worst run defense in the playoffs will end up being the Bills' undoing.