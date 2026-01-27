This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Brent Brookhouse here, feeling conflicted as a lifelong Bills fan who married a born and raised New Englander who is celebrating the Patriots return to the Super Bowl.

As any true sports fan knows, the future is always brighter, so I will lick my wounds and be happy for my wife getting to -- yet again -- celebrate the success of her favorite team while guiding you through all the news you need to know to get your day going.

Let's get into it.

The Patriots and Seahawks are set to face off in Super Bowl LX. While there's still plenty of time before the NFL season culminates with the crowning of a champion, CBS Sports analyzes the most interesting angles. Among our five bold Super Bowl predictions is Drake Maye becoming the most sacked quarterback in a single postseason. Maye has already been sacked 15 times, the second most in postseason history, behind Joe Burrow's 19 in the 2022 postseason.

Jordan Dajani also identified 10 crazy facts you need to know about this season's Super Bowl. Among those facts is New England becoming the most improved team in NFL history.

Dajani: "If someone told you they knew the Patriots would be in the Super Bowl before the start of this year, they're lying. New England finished 4-13 in 2024, and fired Jerod Mayo for Mike Vrabel. That was clearly a good decision, as the Patriots just surpassed the 1999 Rams in being the most improved team in NFL history. The Pats went from 4-13 to 17-3 -- a difference of 13 wins including playoffs! The Patriots are also the first team to reach the Super Bowl after a 13-loss season."

👊 The biggest storylines ahead of Saturday's UFC 325

After a record-breaking debut for UFC 324, UFC's first card on Paramount+, there's a quick turnaround for the promotion's next numbered event. UFC 325 goes down Saturday in Australia. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski will make the first defense of his second reign as welterweight champion when he faces Diego Lopes in a rematch of their UFC 314 clash.

CBS Sports combat sports expert Brian Campbell broke down the five biggest storylines you need to know before the second UFC event to stream live on Paramount+, including how much longer Volkanovski can remain champion.

Campbell: "At 37, the two-time featherweight champion is considered by many as the greatest 145-pound fighter in UFC history thanks to victories over Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, Max Holloway (three times), Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez. And his hard-fought decision win over Lopes last August at UFC 314 awarded Volkanovski the vacant title and a bit of much-needed resurgence following consecutive knockout losses and a skid of three defeats in four fights. Granted, those defeats all came against the current top two fighters in the world (Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria) and two of those came at lightweight. But with Topuria having moved up to 155 pounds, Volkanovski remains the class of the division and sits just two title defenses away from equaling the UFC featherweight record of seven by Aldo. Few fighters have maintained their elite status in the smaller weight classes this deep into their careers and Volkanovski appears as if he still has enough left to add a few more accomplishments to his Hall-of-fame resume entering the Lopes rematch. Even though Volkanovski was dropped in Round 4 of their first fight and visibly hurt twice, he bent but never broke."

📺 What we're watching Tuesday

🏀 No. 7 Michigan State at Rutgers (M), 6:30 p.m. on FS1

🏀 No. 5 Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan (M), 7 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Providence at No. 2 UConn (M), 7:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Bucks at 76ers, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Clippers at Jazz, 10 p.m. on NBC

⚽ USWNT vs. Chile, 10 p.m. on TBS