Good morning, everyone! Carter Bahns with you on a rather snowy Monday across several pockets of the country -- especially here in New England, where we have well beyond a foot of powder on the ground. This weekend's winter weather gave us all a perfect excuse to stay inside and watch sports, and those of you who did saw the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks punch their tickets to Super Bowl 60. You also watched three remarkable freshman performances on the college basketball hardwood and the start of the UFC on Paramount+ era.

If you got outside to enjoy better weather, missed some of the biggest stories of the weekend or want to take a deeper dive into the happenings in the sports world, then you've come to the right place.

Let's discuss.

🏆 Five things to know Monday

🤼 Do not miss this: Justin Gaethje won the interim lightweight title in UFC's Paramount+ debut

The UFC on Paramount+ era opened with an instant classic as Justin Gaethje defeated Paddy Pimblett to secure his second stint as interim lightweight champion. Gaethje knocked Pimblett down twice and took him down three times, yet the latter withstood a number of power punches and landed more significant strikes, 156 to 144.

Gaethje will now have his sights set on the undisputed title but needs to get past reigning champion Ilia Topuria to attain that goal.

Here are the results from the UFC 324 main card:

Also, Umar Nurmagomedov defeated Deiveson Figueiredo in the featured prelim but was not as dominant as many expected in the race to reach bantamweight champion Petyr Yan.

🏀 Keaton Wagler headlines historic weekend for freshmen while Charles Bediako returned to college basketball

Keaton Wagler posted one of the greatest freshman performances of all time with 46 points in No. 11 Illinois' road win at No. 4 Purdue. Kingston Flemings put up a whopping 42 points in a losing effort as No. 6 Houston fell to No. 12 Texas Tech. AJ Dybantsa exploded for 43 points in a Holy War rout as No. 13 BYU blew out Utah. It was the first time in at least 30 years that three freshmen scored at least 40 points on the same day.

In other college basketball action …

Darryn Peterson missed his 10th game of the season, sitting out for No. 18 Kansas' Sunflower Showdown rivalry matchup against Kansas State . The Jayhawks won, 86-62, without him.

missed his 10th game of the season, sitting out for No. 18 Sunflower Showdown rivalry matchup against . The Jayhawks won, 86-62, without him. Missouri forced overtime against Oklahoma with a buzzer-beater at the end of regulation. And then the Tigers won on another buzzer-beater in the extra period.

forced overtime against with a buzzer-beater at the end of regulation. And then the Tigers won on another buzzer-beater in the extra period. Charles Bediako debuted (again) for No. 17 Alabama and scored 13 points in 25 minutes during a loss to Tennessee. Nate Oats defended his decision to play the former pro but also noted that Bediako's return to college basketball is indicative of a "clearly broken" system.

Speaking of Bediako, John Talty wrote about why his second stint with the Crimson Tide is another sign that the NCAA is a dying entity.

Talty: "Critics believe actions like Alabama suiting up Bediako have left college basketball's foundation as shaky as ever. 'We just need some people to stand up and start taking a stand,' Florida coach Todd Golden said earlier this week. In Tuscaloosa, fans gladly stood up and cheered its erosion."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Monday

⚽ Udinese at Hellas Verona, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Leeds United at Everton, 3 p.m. on USA Network

🏀 Magic at Cavaliers, 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏒 Bruins at Rangers, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏀 No. 23 Louisville at No. 5 Duke (M), 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 17 Tennessee at No. 18 Ole Miss (W), 7 p.m. on ESPNU

⛳ Boston Common Golf vs. The Bay Golf Club, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Trail Blazers at Celtics, 8 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Florida at No. 6 LSU (W), 8 p.m. on SEC Network

🏀 No. 1 Arizona at No. 13 BYU (M), 9 p.m. on ESPN

🎾 Australian Open, quarterfinals, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Warriors at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network