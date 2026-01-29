The uniforms for Super Bowl LX have finally been unveiled and both teams will be wearing something new in the form of a special patch.

The two teams will be wearing a special "USA 250" patch to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had announced in November that the league would be celebrating the country's 250th birthday throughout 2026 and that will start on Super Bowl Sunday.

The patch won't be the only new thing for the New England Patriots. For their 12th Super Bowl appearance, the Patriots have decided to wear a uniform combination that they've never worn in the big game.

As the home team in Super Bowl LX, the Patriots got to make the first choice on which uniform to wear and they've decided to go with their white jersey over white pants.

The Patriots have worn white before in the Super Bowl, but they've never gone with an all-white look.

This will mark the sixth time in their record-setting 12 Super Bowl appearances that the Patriots have worn a white jersey. In five of those games, they paired their white jersey with blue pants, and in one game, they paired their white jersey with silver pants. Overall, the Patriots are 4-2 in the Super Bowl with their white jerseys and that includes a win over the Seahawks back in Super Bowl XLIX.

Here's a breakdown of the six previous times that New England wore white in the Super Bowl:

Patriots: Four wins in white -- Super Bowl XXXIX (Patriots 24-21 over Eagles), Super Bowl XLIX (Patriots 28-24 over Seahawks), Super Bowl LI (Patriots 34-28 over Falcons), Super Bowl LIII (Patriots 13-3 over Rams)

This will mark the first time in five years that the "home" team in the Super Bowl has worn white (the AFC is the home team in even-numbered games, while the NFC is the home team in odd-numbered games). The last time it happened came in 2020 when Tom Brady's Buccaneers chose to wear white for their Super Bowl win over the Chiefs. Speaking of Brady, it wouldn't be surprising if he's in attendance on Super Bowl Sunday at Levi's Stadium to watch his old team in action. Brady won six Super Bowls in New England, with the most recent one coming in 2018.

For the Patriots, it makes a lot of sense to wear white and that's because they went undefeated in their white uniforms this season. The Patriots wore their white jerseys in six games this year and went 6-0, including their 10-7 win over the Broncos in the AFC Championship game. Out of those six wins, they wore the white-on-white combination in five of those games.

White has been a solid color for any team to wear in the Super Bowl over the past two decades. Over the past 21 years, the team wearing white has gone 16-5. That said, the team in white has lost two straight Super Bowls, which could be good news for the Seahawks, who are expected to wear their Navy blue jerseys, although they haven't made an official announcement yet.

This will be Seattle's fourth time in the NFL's biggest game. The Seahawks wore Navy blue in two of their previous three Super Bowls and lost both times.

Seahawks: 0-2 in Navy blue -- Super Bowl XL (Steelers 21-10 over Seahawks), Super Bowl XLIX (Patriots 28-24 over Seahawks)

The Seahawks wore blue pants in both of their Super Bowl losses, so they could change things up by wearing their grey pants.

The Seahawks' only Super Bowl win in franchise history came in a game in which they wore their white jerseys. In Super Bowl XLIX against the Patriots, the Seahawks were the home team and they could have opted to wear white, but instead, they decided to go with their Navy blue jersey.