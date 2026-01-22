U.S. Ski & Snowboard has announced the names of the 97 individuals who have made the Winter Olympics team that will be competing in Italy next month. The list includes former Olympic gold medalists Mikaela Shiffrin, Chloe Kim and Lindsey Vonn, who is back after retiring several years ago.

Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic champion and three-time Olympic medalist, is the most decorated alpine skier in history with 107 victories.

Vonn retired in 2019, but has worked towards a comeback in the sport after successful knee surgery that helped ease the pain that forced her to stop her career. In December, the 41-year-old became the oldest downhill skiing World Cup winner, her 83rd World Cup win and her first victory since 2018.

Another household name making a return is Kim, a snowboarder who gained popularity for her success at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. At 17, she was the youngest woman to land two 1080-degree spins in a row at the Games and was the youngest woman to win gold in the halfpipe.

The Milano Cortina Games, spread across Northern Italy, will run from Feb. 6-22.

Snowboarder Jamie Anderson, who was looking to make a comeback of her own after having two children in the last two years, did not make the team. Anderson said she was motivated by seeing others have families and continue their sports careers and sees it as a win that she had the opportunity to compete for a spot. Injuries also impacted her season.

"In many ways, making this team is even harder than the Olympics themselves," said snowboard program director Rick Bower. "The depth of our field is incredible, and selection truly came down to the wire."

On the men's side of alpine skiing, Olympic silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle will be competing. Olympic champion and three-time Olympic medalist in cross country Jessie Diggins made the team for what will be her fourth and final Games. Red Gerard and five-time Olympian Nick Baumgartner are competing on the snowboard team.

"The athletes we are sending to the Games represent a large portion of Team USA and I am confident about the impact they will make in Italy," U.S. Ski & Snowboard president and CEO Sophie Goldschmidt said. "More than the results, our athletes are also bringing some of the most captivating story lines to Milano Cortina, and we are so excited to see the impact they will have while representing their country in February."

Here's a full breakdown of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team by event.

2026 U.S. Olympic Alpine Team

(Past Olympic teams)

Women

Mary Bocock*

Keely Cashman (2022)

Katie Hensien (2022)

AJ Hurt (2022)

Breezy Johnson (2022)

Paula Moltzan (2022)

Nina O'Brien (2022)

Mikaela Shiffrin (2014, 2018, 2022)

Lindsey Vonn (2002, 2006, 2010, 2018)

Jacqueline Wiles (2014, 2018, 2022)

Isabella Wright (2022)

Men

Bryce Bennett (2022)

Ryan Cochran-Siegle (2018, 2022)

Sam Morse*

Kyle Negomir*

River Radamus (2022)

Ryder Sarchett*

2026 U.S. Olympic Cross Country Team

(Past Olympic teams)

Women

Rosie Brennan (2018, 2022)

Jessie Diggins (2014, 2018, 2022)

Lauren Jortberg*

Julia Kern (2022)

Kendall Kramer*

Novie McCabe (2022)

Samantha "Sammy" Smith*

Hailey Swirbul (2022)

Men

John Steel Hagenbuch*

Zak Ketterson*

Zanden McMullen*

Ben Ogden (2022)

James "JC" Schoonmaker (2022)

Gus Schumacher (2022)

Hunter Wonders*

Jack Young*

2026 U.S. Olympic Freeski Team

(Past Olympic teams)

Halfpipe

Women

Kate Gray*

Svea Irving*

Riley Jacobs*

Abby Winterberger*

Men

Alex Ferreira (2018, 2022)

Nick Goepper (2014, 2018, 2022)

Hunter Hess*

Birk Irving (2022)

Slopestyle & Big Air

Women

Marin Hamill (2022)

Rell Harwood*

Grace Henderson*

Avery Krumme*

Men

Mac Forehand (2022)

Alex Hall (2018, 2022)

Troy Podmilsak*

Konnor Ralph*

2026 U.S. Olympic Freestyle Ski Team, Moguls & Aerials

(Past Olympic teams)

Aerials

Women

Kyra Dossa*

Kaila Kuhn (2022)

Tasia Tanner*

Winter Vinecki (2022)

Men

Connor Curran*

Quinn Dehlinger*

Derek Krueger*

Chris Lillis (2022)

Moguls

Women

Olivia Giaccio (2022)

Tess Johnson (2018)

Jaelin Kauf (2018, 2022)

Elizabeth "Liz" Lemley*

Men

Charlie Mickel*

Nick Page (2022)

Dylan Walczyk (2022)

Landon Wendler*

2026 U.S. Olympic Nordic Combined Team

(Past Olympic teams)

Men

Ben Loomis (2018, 2022)

Niklas Malacinski*

2026 U.S. Olympic Ski Jumping Team

(Past Olympic teams)

Women

Annika Belshaw*

Josie Johnson*

Paige Jones*

Men

Kevin Bickner (2018, 2022)

Jason Colby*

Tate Frantz*

2026 U.S. Olympic Snowboard Team

(Past Olympic teams)

Halfpipe

Women

Bea Kim*

Chloe Kim (2018, 2022)

Maddie Mastro (2018, 2022)

Maddy Schaffrick*

Men

Alessandro Barbieri*

Chase Blackwell*

Chase Josey (2018, 2022)

Jake Pates (2018)

Parallel Giant Slalom

Women

Iris Pflum*

Men

Cody Winters (2022)

Slopestyle

Women

Lily Dhawornvej*

Hahna Norman*

Jess Perlmutter*

Men

Jake Canter*

Sean FitzSimons (2022)

Red Gerard (2018, 2022)

Ollie Martin*

Snowboard Cross

Women

Stacy Gaskill (2022)

Hanna Percy*

Brianna Schnorrbusch*

Faye Thelen (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)

Men

Nick Baumgartner (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)

Nathan Pare*

Jake Vedder (2022)

Cody Winters (2022)

*Denotes first-time Olympian