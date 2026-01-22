Former gold medalists Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin, Chloe Kim make 2026 Olympic U.S. Ski & Snowboard team
Team USA has 97 athletes who will compete in a variety of skiing and snowboarding events
U.S. Ski & Snowboard has announced the names of the 97 individuals who have made the Winter Olympics team that will be competing in Italy next month. The list includes former Olympic gold medalists Mikaela Shiffrin, Chloe Kim and Lindsey Vonn, who is back after retiring several years ago.
Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic champion and three-time Olympic medalist, is the most decorated alpine skier in history with 107 victories.
Vonn retired in 2019, but has worked towards a comeback in the sport after successful knee surgery that helped ease the pain that forced her to stop her career. In December, the 41-year-old became the oldest downhill skiing World Cup winner, her 83rd World Cup win and her first victory since 2018.
Another household name making a return is Kim, a snowboarder who gained popularity for her success at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. At 17, she was the youngest woman to land two 1080-degree spins in a row at the Games and was the youngest woman to win gold in the halfpipe.
The Milano Cortina Games, spread across Northern Italy, will run from Feb. 6-22.
Snowboarder Jamie Anderson, who was looking to make a comeback of her own after having two children in the last two years, did not make the team. Anderson said she was motivated by seeing others have families and continue their sports careers and sees it as a win that she had the opportunity to compete for a spot. Injuries also impacted her season.
"In many ways, making this team is even harder than the Olympics themselves," said snowboard program director Rick Bower. "The depth of our field is incredible, and selection truly came down to the wire."
On the men's side of alpine skiing, Olympic silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle will be competing. Olympic champion and three-time Olympic medalist in cross country Jessie Diggins made the team for what will be her fourth and final Games. Red Gerard and five-time Olympian Nick Baumgartner are competing on the snowboard team.
"The athletes we are sending to the Games represent a large portion of Team USA and I am confident about the impact they will make in Italy," U.S. Ski & Snowboard president and CEO Sophie Goldschmidt said. "More than the results, our athletes are also bringing some of the most captivating story lines to Milano Cortina, and we are so excited to see the impact they will have while representing their country in February."
Here's a full breakdown of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team by event.
2026 U.S. Olympic Alpine Team
(Past Olympic teams)
Women
- Mary Bocock*
- Keely Cashman (2022)
- Katie Hensien (2022)
- AJ Hurt (2022)
- Breezy Johnson (2022)
- Paula Moltzan (2022)
- Nina O'Brien (2022)
- Mikaela Shiffrin (2014, 2018, 2022)
- Lindsey Vonn (2002, 2006, 2010, 2018)
- Jacqueline Wiles (2014, 2018, 2022)
- Isabella Wright (2022)
Men
- Bryce Bennett (2022)
- Ryan Cochran-Siegle (2018, 2022)
- Sam Morse*
- Kyle Negomir*
- River Radamus (2022)
- Ryder Sarchett*
2026 U.S. Olympic Cross Country Team
(Past Olympic teams)
Women
- Rosie Brennan (2018, 2022)
- Jessie Diggins (2014, 2018, 2022)
- Lauren Jortberg*
- Julia Kern (2022)
- Kendall Kramer*
- Novie McCabe (2022)
- Samantha "Sammy" Smith*
- Hailey Swirbul (2022)
Men
- John Steel Hagenbuch*
- Zak Ketterson*
- Zanden McMullen*
- Ben Ogden (2022)
- James "JC" Schoonmaker (2022)
- Gus Schumacher (2022)
- Hunter Wonders*
- Jack Young*
2026 U.S. Olympic Freeski Team
(Past Olympic teams)
Halfpipe
Women
- Kate Gray*
- Svea Irving*
- Riley Jacobs*
- Abby Winterberger*
Men
- Alex Ferreira (2018, 2022)
- Nick Goepper (2014, 2018, 2022)
- Hunter Hess*
- Birk Irving (2022)
Slopestyle & Big Air
Women
- Marin Hamill (2022)
- Rell Harwood*
- Grace Henderson*
- Avery Krumme*
Men
- Mac Forehand (2022)
- Alex Hall (2018, 2022)
- Troy Podmilsak*
- Konnor Ralph*
2026 U.S. Olympic Freestyle Ski Team, Moguls & Aerials
(Past Olympic teams)
Aerials
Women
- Kyra Dossa*
- Kaila Kuhn (2022)
- Tasia Tanner*
- Winter Vinecki (2022)
Men
- Connor Curran*
- Quinn Dehlinger*
- Derek Krueger*
- Chris Lillis (2022)
Moguls
Women
- Olivia Giaccio (2022)
- Tess Johnson (2018)
- Jaelin Kauf (2018, 2022)
- Elizabeth "Liz" Lemley*
Men
- Charlie Mickel*
- Nick Page (2022)
- Dylan Walczyk (2022)
- Landon Wendler*
2026 U.S. Olympic Nordic Combined Team
(Past Olympic teams)
Men
- Ben Loomis (2018, 2022)
- Niklas Malacinski*
2026 U.S. Olympic Ski Jumping Team
(Past Olympic teams)
Women
- Annika Belshaw*
- Josie Johnson*
- Paige Jones*
Men
- Kevin Bickner (2018, 2022)
- Jason Colby*
- Tate Frantz*
2026 U.S. Olympic Snowboard Team
(Past Olympic teams)
Halfpipe
Women
- Bea Kim*
- Chloe Kim (2018, 2022)
- Maddie Mastro (2018, 2022)
- Maddy Schaffrick*
Men
- Alessandro Barbieri*
- Chase Blackwell*
- Chase Josey (2018, 2022)
- Jake Pates (2018)
Parallel Giant Slalom
Women
- Iris Pflum*
Men
- Cody Winters (2022)
Slopestyle
Women
- Lily Dhawornvej*
- Hahna Norman*
- Jess Perlmutter*
Men
- Jake Canter*
- Sean FitzSimons (2022)
- Red Gerard (2018, 2022)
- Ollie Martin*
Snowboard Cross
Women
- Stacy Gaskill (2022)
- Hanna Percy*
- Brianna Schnorrbusch*
- Faye Thelen (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)
Men
- Nick Baumgartner (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)
- Nathan Pare*
- Jake Vedder (2022)
- Cody Winters (2022)
*Denotes first-time Olympian