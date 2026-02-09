The two big winners of Super Bowl 60 were the Seattle Seahawks, who captured their second Lombardi Trophy as a franchise with a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots, and Bad Bunny, who delivered a terrific performance at halftime.

Bad Bunny's performance raised the bar for halftime show production, that featured guest stars like Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, as well as an actual wedding as part of the show. The halftime show has been revitalized in recent years after it got taken over by Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Apple Music, and Bad Bunny's much talked about performance will only increase the excitement for next year's Super Bowl halftime show in Los Angeles.

Given the location, many expect an L.A. flair, as was the case the last time SoFi Stadium hosted the Super Bowl, when Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar all performed as part of a halftime show medley. Location isn't always factored, as the NFL is always looking for the biggest possible acts regardless of their connection to the host site, but being in L.A. shouldn't make it too difficult to find interested acts for Super Bowl 61 in 2027.

The NFL tends to go for established acts rather than rising stars, in part because it's easier to put together a 15-minute medley of hits from a deeper discography. That might preclude some of pop's biggest names currently from consideration, like Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae, who have huge followings with a younger audience, but may not yet reach across generations. It's also worth noting that the last three Super Bowl headliners have been men, so it wouldn't be surprising if they look to change things up with a woman headlining in 2027.

With that in mind, we wanted to highlight a handful of potential acts that could grace the stage at SoFi Stadium next February and try to continue pushing the boundaries of what a Super Bowl performance looks like.

Taylor Swift

There is no bigger star in the world of music, and Roger Goodell has stated that the NFL would gladly welcome Swift to the Super Bowl stage if she ever wants to perform. Swift's engagement to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has brought her much closer to the NFL in recent years, making it feel like a Super Bowl performance is simply a matter of when, not if, it happens. Swift took some well-earned time off after her lengthy run with The Eras Tour, but if she has plans for another tour on the horizon, she could certainly use a halftime show performance to remind the world that she's one of the top performers on the big stage.

Miley Cyrus

Cyrus has been a name connected to the halftime show for a few years now, and 2027 might be the right time for her to grace the Super Bowl stage. Cyrus hits the mark as an artist with hits spanning multiple genres and has a deep catalog of songs she could bring out to put together a strong halftime show. The question is availability and interest, but Cyrus is expected to return to the stage soon for the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, which might have her interested in digging back through her past hits for a career-spanning show. If nothing else, opening with "Party in the USA" feels like a layup for a Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Harry Styles

Styles in the midst of a 2026 world tour and we know that the NFL's focus right now is on expanding their foothold internationally with a record nine games outside the United States in 2026. While Styles would target a different demographic than Bad Bunny, he could help continue the NFL's quest to broaden their horizons and attract a global audience. Like Bad Bunny, Styles has plenty of stateside support to be a major draw in the domestic market as well.

Justin Bieber

L.A. is now home to Bieber, and he seems to be warming up to getting back on stage after performing at this year's Grammys and booking a headliner spot for Coachella. If he were interested in launching an all-out tour again, there's no better place to drum up excitement than with a Super Bowl halftime show. Like Cyrus, Bieber has a deep catalog of hits going back to his youth and crosses into a few different genres.

Cardi B

Cardi B is near the top of offshore odds for the next Super Bowl halftime performer, only trailing Cyrus, which is a bit of a surprise. This is in part because, like Swift, Cardi B has been a frequent presence at NFL games recently as she dated Patriots star receiver Stefon Diggs, causing some to wonder if she could be interested in a halftime show spot. However, the two unfollowed each other after the Super Bowl sparking rumors of a potential split, which could complicate matters. She'll wrap up a tour in 2026, and should have a show ready to go if the NFL is interested.

Ariana Grande

Grande took a bit of time away from the concert stage to star in the two Wicked movies, but she is an interesting potential name for Super Bowl LXI. Grande's turn to the big screen only raised her profile globally, and we know the NFL values that crossover appeal. On top of that, she will have a full stage show ready to go after her summer world tour in 2026 that could serve as the foundation of a Super Bowl performance.