The 2025 NFL season officially came to a close on Sunday with the Seattle Seahawks winning Super Bowl LX with ease in a 29-13 wire-to-wire victory over the AFC champion New England Patriots.

Now, we turn the page to Super Bowl LXI, which will conclude the 2026 NFL season in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, the home of both the Rams and the Chargers. As seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady used to say, his favorite Super Bowl ring was the next one. So which teams have the best chances to win the next Super Bowl? The usual suspects are at the top of the list, but there are a few wild cards that have intriguing outlooks for 2026 for a variety of reasons.

Below, we will list the odds for Super Bowl LXI, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and evaluate five value bets to consider placing. Four of said value bets were playoff teams in the 2025 season, and the fifth is picking inside the top five of the 2026 NFL Draft.

It's worth noting the 2025 Seahawks' 60-1 preseason championship odds were the longest by a Super Bowl champion since the 2001 Patriots' preseason Super Bowl chances, which were also 60-1. The 2025 AFC champion Patriots' preseason title odds were even longer at 80-1, making them the first Super Bowl matchup since the 1981 San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals faced each other to have both Super Bowl teams with preseason title odds of 50-1 or longer.

Super Bowl LXI odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 61 odds: Ranking all 32 teams by best betting value R.J. White

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (+2000)

The 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars made a historic turnaround in head coach Liam Coen's first season: they went from being 4-13 in 2024 to 13-4 in 2025. That made them the third team in NFL history to win 13 games a year after losing 13 games, joining the 1999 Indianapolis Colts led by Peyton Manning and the 2025 AFC champion New England Patriots.

Coen's biggest contribution was getting 2021 first overall pick quarterback Trevor Lawrence's career back on track: Lawrence set a Jaguars franchise record with 38 total touchdowns in 2025. That included a league-leading 24 total touchdowns during Jacksonville's eight-game winning streak to conclude the regular season. The Jaguars defense also shined in defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's first year as an NFL DC: Jacksonville led the NFL in run defense (85.6 rushing yards per game) and forced the second-most takeaways in the league with 31.

All of that success came with Jacksonville getting largely nothing out of 2025 second overall pick wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter after he missed the final 10 games of the season because of a season-ending knee injury. Hunter is the only player in the 21st century with over 200 yards receiving (298) and over 10 tackles (15) in a season. Getting him back healthy and featuring more prominently on one side of the ball and sprinkling him in on the other could help him maintain his health better and level up the Jaguars' contention chances.

2. San Francisco 49ers (+1700)

The San Francisco 49ers had the most player games missed by any 2025 playoff team (270) and they still went 12-5 and won a playoff game. Season-ending injuries to All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa and All-Pro edge rusher Fred Warner crushed San Francisco's pass rush as they produced the fewest sacks in the NFL (20) and the fewest sacks per game (1.18) by a playoff team all-time.

With non-catastrophic injury luck, the 49ers could be even better in 2026. Quarterback Brock Purdy played incredibly efficient football in 2025 despite missing eight games with a turf toe injury: 58.3% of his third and fourth pass attempts combined went for first downs this past season, the highest rate by any quarterback in the past 35 seasons, per CBS Sports Research. Just behind Purdy in that stat are Joe Burrow (58.1% in 2025), Hall of Famer Drew Brees (57.1% in 2011) and Hall of Famer Steve Young (57% in 1994).

San Francisco enters the offseason with $38.56 million in effective cap space, the 10th-most in the NFL, according to OverTheCap.com. The 49ers will be able to add more depth to their defensive line and receiving corps this offseason, and with their odds, they're an intriguing value bet.

San Francisco 49ers highest-paid players in 2025 Games missed incl. playoffs Average per year salary (APY) QB Brock Purdy 8 $53 million DE Nick Bosa 16 $34 million WR Brandon Aiyuk 19 $30 million LT Trent Williams 1 $27.6 million LB Fred Warner 13 $21 million TE George Kittle 7 $19.1 million

3. Green Bay Packers (+1400)

Yes, the Green Bay Packers had their worst playoff collapse in franchise history in their 31-27 wild card round loss at the Chicago Bears. However by the time that game rolled around, the Packers were a shell of themselves in terms of who was actually on the field. All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons tore his ACL in Week 15, tight end Tucker Kraft tore his ACL in Week 9, center Elgton Jenkins broke his ankle in Week 10, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt fractured his ankle in Week 13 and right tackle Zach Tom suffered a knee injury in Week 15 and he didn't return to play the rest of the season.

Green Bay entering Week 15 -- despite the injuries to Kraft, Jenkins and Wyatt -- were winners of four in a row and the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a 9-3-1 record as the NFL's youngest team for the third year in a row. If the Packers have even slightly better injury luck in 2026, Green Bay will be an NFC and Super Bowl contender.

Quarterback Jordan Love became the sixth player in NFL history with four passing touchdowns and no interceptions in a road playoff game with his performance in Chicago. Across the last three seasons, Love and 2025 NFL MVP Matthew Stafford are the only two quarterbacks with at least nine wins, 20-plus passing touchdowns and fewer than 12 interceptions. The 2023 to 2025 seasons were Stafford's 15th, 16th and 17th as an NFL starting quarterback, but they were Love's first three as an NFL starting quarterback. There's higher levels Love can hit in 2026 with better offensive line continuity and continued growth from the youth around him on both sides of the ball, especially 2024 first-round pick wide receiver Matthew Golden.

4. New England Patriots (+1300)

With Drake Maye still on his rookie deal, the window is certainly open for the Patriots to spend to upgrade the roster in a push to return to the Super Bowl stage. They have $37.74 million in cap space, the 11th-most in the NFL this offseason, so there's enough funds to upgrade and reshuffle Maye's offensive line that contributed to him being sacked an NFL-record 21 times in the 2025 postseason. That much money could also be used to add more firepower to his receiving core in 2026. New England's top players set to hit free agency are safety Jaylinn Hawkins and edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson. Most of the Patriots' top contributors remain under contract for next season, a year in which the Patriots could return to the Super Bowl.

5. Las Vegas Raiders (+20000)

This is the ultimate long shot value play here, but it's not inconceivable for a few reasons. Yes, the Raiders went 3-14 in 2025 and in possession of the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft as their reward. The defending AFC champion New England Patriots went 4-13 in consecutive years in 2023 and 2024 before making the leap back to the big game.

Las Vegas has some resources available to potentially follow in their footsteps. New England drafting Maye third overall accelerated its rebuild, and the Raiders will be able to select 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, quarterback of the national champion Indiana Hoosiers, first overall. They'll be able to also give him one of the league's best head coaches: New England has now-two-time Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel, and the Raiders hired Seahawks' Super Bowl champion offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to be their new head coach. That's an ideal hire to maximize the talents of Mendoza, 2024 sixth overall pick running back Ashton Jeanty and 2024 first-team All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers offensively. A defensive cornerstone is also in place in five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

On top of all that, the Raiders have the the third-most effective space in the NFL at $76.991 million, according to OverTheCap.com. New England spent an NFL-record $364 million in free agency last offseason and ended up in the Super Bowl in Maye's second season. There could be a potential path for the Raiders to move similarly with a high-level head coach, the draft picks and the cap space to turn the entire roster around this offseason.