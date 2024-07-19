Peyton Manning made plenty of history during his NFL career, and he'd like to make more by being a coach on the USA's first flag football team in the Olympics.

Manning, a Hall of Fame quarterback who continues to own NFL single-season records for passing yards and touchdown passes, is hoping to be on the sideline in Los Angeles when USA's flag football team competes in the 2028 Summer Olympics. That summer will mare the first time that flag football is part of the Olympics.

"You hear about NFL players campaigning to be on that team," Manning said on "The Pat McAfee Show" Thursday, "but I'd like to be a coach on that team. There's no way I'm getting picked now that Eli's beaten me twice."

Manning was alluding to his 0-2 record against his younger brother Eli Manning as opposing coaches in the recently revamped Pro Bowl Games that includes a flag football game between the AFC and NFL.

Eli Manning aside, Peyton Manning acknowledged that there may be several other candidates who could be interested in a role on the coaching staff.

"Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay might be more qualified," Manning said. "I'd be curious how many NFL teams let their coaches or players miss training camp to go participate in the Olympics, just to add something to Roger Goodell's plate.

Speaking of that, several NFL players, including Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, have already stated their desire to play in the Olympics. Burrow alluded to wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson also taking part in the 2028 Summer Games.

While he's never coached in the NFL, Manning revolutionized the quarterback position with his peerless ability to call plays at the line of scrimmage. While that skill hasn't translated to being able to beat his brother in the Pro Bowl, it may help Peyton Manning if he is indeed given the chance to coach in the Olympics four years from now.