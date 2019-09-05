Chicago vs. Green Bay live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. Green Bay (away)

Last Season Records: Chicago 12-4-0; Green Bay 6-9-1;

What to Know

Green Bay and Chicago are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at Soldier Field. Last year was nothing to brag about for Green Bay (6-9-1), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, after a 12-4 record last year, Chicago comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Green Bay threw only four interceptions last season, the first among all teams in the NFL. But Chicago snagged 27 interceptions last year, the most in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field, Chicago

Soldier Field, Chicago TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a solid 3 point favorite against the Packers.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Green Bay have won six out of their last eight games against Chicago.