Chicago vs. Green Bay live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Bears vs. Packers football game
Who's Playing
Chicago (home) vs. Green Bay (away)
Last Season Records: Chicago 12-4-0; Green Bay 6-9-1;
What to Know
Green Bay and Chicago are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at Soldier Field. Last year was nothing to brag about for Green Bay (6-9-1), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, after a 12-4 record last year, Chicago comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season.
A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Green Bay threw only four interceptions last season, the first among all teams in the NFL. But Chicago snagged 27 interceptions last year, the most in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Soldier Field, Chicago
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a solid 3 point favorite against the Packers.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Green Bay have won six out of their last eight games against Chicago.
- Dec 16, 2018 - Chicago 24 vs. Green Bay 17
- Sep 09, 2018 - Green Bay 24 vs. Chicago 23
- Nov 12, 2017 - Chicago 16 vs. Green Bay 23
- Sep 28, 2017 - Green Bay 35 vs. Chicago 14
- Dec 18, 2016 - Chicago 27 vs. Green Bay 30
- Oct 20, 2016 - Green Bay 26 vs. Chicago 10
- Nov 26, 2015 - Green Bay 13 vs. Chicago 17
- Sep 13, 2015 - Chicago 23 vs. Green Bay 31
