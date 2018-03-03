347-pound Vita Vea wants John Ross to know the 40-yard dash record's going down
The big defensive tackle wants a free island
Last year at the NFL combine, eventual Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross ran the 40-yard dash in 4.22 seconds. In doing so, he set the all-time combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash, besting running back Chris Johnson's time by 0.02 seconds.
Watch Ross right here:
Unfortunately for Ross, he was wearing Nike cleats during his dash, so he did not win the free island that adidas was offering up for any prospect that broke the combine record while wearing adidas cleats.
A year later, another Washington prospect has his eye on the prize. Something tells me that this guy has a harder road ahead of him.
In case you're wondering, this is Vita Vea:
Yes, that is a 347-pound defensive tackle prospect talking smack about a record that has never been held by anyone other than a skill position player. Vea is known for his quickness off the line of scrimmage, but he'd have to be pretty much superhuman to beat out Ross's time. Good luck to him.
-
Combine: Allen shines, Ridley struggles
Calvin Ridley ran well, but came up short in other athletic testing on Saturday in Indiana...
-
Giants move Rodgers-Cromartie to safety
After 10 years, Rodgers-Cromartie will be changing positions
-
Jerry: Dez will be with Cowboys in 2018
There have been rumors this offseason that the Cowboys will cut ties with Bryant due to a bloated...
-
Combine: Several CBs winners at weigh-in
Minkah Fitzpatrick's arms were shorter than expected and two other big name CBs displayed crazy...
-
Griffin wows with one-handed bench reps
Griffin used a prosthetic to help grip the bar and pounded out 20 reps
-
Landry: Franchise tag 'not a good deal'
Landry is set to earn $16.2 million on the tag in 2018