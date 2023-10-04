The Falcons have a quarterback problem. Despite some gutsy moments from second-year starter Desmond Ridder in the opening weeks of the 2023 season, Atlanta is coming off back-to-back blowout losses in which Ridder struggled mightily. The former third-round draft pick is now eight starts into his career, and his 2023 passer rating ranks in the bottom 10 of all QBs, even with coach Arthur Smith leaning heavily on a ground game featuring star rookie Bijan Robinson.

So what's the alternative? Smith may remain publicly committed to Ridder, but if the winnable NFC South keeps slipping away, it's possible a change could be made. Here are four potential replacements, ranging from quite unlikely to totally plausible:

Justin Fields CHI • QB • #1 CMP% 64.2 YDs 861 TD 7 INT 5 YD/Att 7 View Profile

It's not crazy to think Chicago could be open to moving the former first-rounder amid his mercurial development, especially with a couple of early picks on tap in the 2024 draft. Of course, Falcons fans might not be overly eager for their team to part with anything of significance here, with Fields remaining something of a late-game turnover machine in a mostly dysfunctional Bears attack. But rumor has it Atlanta would've been in on Lamar Jackson if not for the Ravens' inevitable counteroffer in free agency, and Fields has some mild similarities as a QB who thrives on the move. Pair his legs with those of Robinson in Smith's run-first offense, and you might be cooking with grease. It's a long shot, but there's some logic in the possibility.

This isn't the type of move you make in 2023 if you've got legitimate title aspirations, but then again, do the Falcons have those? They just need competence to contend in the South. Foles didn't provide that in his last go-round with the Colts, but who could've? This is a plug-and-play pocket passer who's got a history with offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, the Bears' OC when Chicago acquired Foles and turned to him for seven starts in 2020. Falcons executive Ryan Pace was also the Bears general manager who signed off on Foles' arrival. Give him a good ground game, and he'll at least keep you in games.

Ryan Tannehill TEN • QB • #17 CMP% 62.0 YDs 788 TD 2 INT 4 YD/Att 7.3 View Profile

Arthur Smith went to the Titans well before, unsuccessfully reuniting with Marcus Mariota to open 2022. But Tannehill was his real darling in Tennessee, winning Comeback Player of the Year and posting the best numbers of his career during the two years Smith was his OC. Now, with Tannehill miring on a half-rebuilding Titans squad that just spent an early pick on heir apparent Will Levis, the time could be ripe for a reunion. It would probably take another loss or two by Tennessee to convince Mike Vrabel and Co., but this represents probably the most feasible, most tangible upgrade the Falcons can make, even if Tannehill is on the decline.

Boring? Maybe. But then again, have you seen Heinicke play? As the backup already in place, the former Commanders spot starter is the most logical alternative to Ridder, and his decent payday as the No. 2 -- two years, $14 million -- suggests Atlanta was always preparing for the scenario where he'd take over. None of this means he'd be a massive upgrade; he's got his own issues forcing throws, trying to play hero ball, making him better-served as a "relief pitcher" off the bench. But there's an undeniable spunk about him, and he's won more games at the NFL level. Don't be surprised if he's starting sooner rather than later.