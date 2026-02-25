Once again, NFL front offices and evaluators will descend upon Lucas Oil Stadium to take one of their first glances at some of the top prospects as the league gears up for the 2026 NFL Draft. This is an opportunity for prospects to flash their potential and highlight some elite traits that could help their stock shoot up before we land in Pittsburgh for the draft later this spring. One of the marquee events of this multi-day spectacle is the 40-yard dash.

While straight-line speed isn't exactly indicative of whether these prospects will go on to have star NFL careers, this event does garner a ton of attention, and it certainly will again in 2026. Of course, we'll also be monitoring this year's crop of prospects to see if any of them can rival Xavier Worthy's record-setting 4.21-second 40-yard dash he registered back in 2024. That gallop by Worthy bested former record-holder John Ross by just .01 seconds, so these margins are razor-thin.

As the 2026 class tries to write themselves in the record book, let's take a look at who currently resides inside the top 10 fastest 40-yard dash times, and chronicle how their NFL careers have panned out.

T10. Henry Ruggs III, WR, 4.27 in 2020

Ruggs ran the fastest time of his entire draft class in 2020, posting a 4.27-second 40-yard dash that has him tied for the 10th-fastest all-time. The Las Vegas Raiders then selected the Alabama product with the No. 12 overall pick at the 2020 NFL Draft.

Despite being the first receiver off the board, Ruggs' career did not pan out. During his rookie season, he posted a modest stat line of 26 catches, 452 yards receiving, and two touchdowns over 13 games played. The following year, he had 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns through seven games before being released by the Raiders in early November of 2021 following a fatal car accident that resulted in the death of a woman and her dog. Ruggs was later charged with driving under the influence, resulting in death, and reckless driving after rear-ending 23-year-old Tina Tintor at 156 miles per hour. Ruggs is currently serving three-to-10 years in a Nevada prison due to the accident.

T10. Stanford Routt, CB, 4.27 in 2005

Routt, a prospect coming out of the University of Houston and an All-American track athlete, ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash during the 2005 NFL Scouting Combine. That helped the corner become a second-round pick (No. 38 overall) of the then-Oakland Raiders at the 2005 NFL Draft. Routt would go on to play seven seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Raiders (2005-2011). With the franchise, he started in 53 of his 110 games played and totaled 244 tackles and 10 interceptions. His final season in the NFL was split between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, during which he started in seven of his nine games.

T10. Marquise Goodwin, WR, 4.27 in 2013

The former Texas Longhorn was another two-sport athlete, a standout in track and field who even competed in the 2012 Olympics. At the combine, his 4.27-second 40-yard dash was the third-fastest ever recorded at the time. Goodwin went on to be selected by the Buffalo Bills in the third round (No. 78 overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. While he never leapt into superstardom, Goodwin proved to be a solid piece to various offenses throughout his career, making stops with six different franchises over the course of a decade in the league. His most productive season came in 2017 when he posted career highs in receptions (56) and receiving yards (962) with the San Francisco 49ers. Goodwin last played in 2023 and has 191 catches for 3,090 yards and 18 touchdowns over his career.

T6. Jerome Mathis, WR, 4.26 in 2005

Mathis recorded a 4.26 40-yard dash at the 2005 combine, which helped the Hampton receiver become a fourth-round pick (No. 114) of the Houston Texans. The Virginia native did burst onto the scene as a rookie, particularly for his prowess on special teams, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as a kick returner. However, a left foot injury during the Pro Bowl sidelined him for his entire sophomore season. Mathis then played just three games in 2007 before dealing with more injuries and did not play in the NFL again. After a quick offseason stint with Washington, he dipped into the CFL and Arena Football League.

T6. Tariq Woolen, CB, 4.26 in 2022

Woolen ran a 4.26 40-yard dash at the 2022 combine, which was tied for the third-best in Combine history and the fastest for a player over six feet. The UTSA product was then selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round (No. 153) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Woolen has gone on to be a highly productive player. As a rookie, the corner was the co-leader in interceptions, which helped him to a Pro Bowl nod after his first season in the league. More recently, Woolen helped Seattle win Super Bowl LX. Through 64 career regular-season games (53 starts), Woolen has 203 tackles, 53 passes defended, and 12 interceptions.

T6. Dri Archer, RB, 4.26 in 2014

Archer clocked in at 4.26 seconds during his 40-yard dash at the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine. The 5-foot-8 speedster out of Kent State was then selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round (No. 97) of the draft. As a rookie, the running back didn't factor much in the ground game, logging just 10 carries for 40 yards over 12 games. Primarily, Archer worked in the kick return game over his lone two seasons in Pittsburgh. He was waived in early November of the 2015 season and had cups of coffee with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, but did not play in the NFL again.

T6. DJ Turner, CB, 4.26 in 2023

The Michigan corner posted a blazing 4.26 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, which helped him become a second-round pick (No. 60) of the Cincinnati Bengals.

After a 2024 season that was cut short due to injury, Turner is coming off a career year with the Bengals in 2025. He started in 16 of the club's 17 games played, and the third-year corner posted 40 tackles, 18 pass breakups, and two interceptions. In coverage, he allowed a 47.9% completion rate and just a 75.6 passer rating against.

T4. Rondel Menendez, WR, 4.24 in 1999

At the time of his 40-yard dash, no one had run a faster time than Menendez, registering a 4.24-second time back in 1999. However, that record-setting 40-yard dash didn't do much to boost his draft stock, as he was selected in the seventh round (No. 247) by the Atlanta Falcons. Menendez tore his meniscus during the preseason leading up to his rookie year. He later would have short stints with Miami, Indianapolis, Washington, and Philadelphia, but did not compile any NFL stats.

T4. Chris Johnson, RB, 4.24 in 2008

Chris Johnson knotted himself with Menendez atop the combine record books with his 4.24 40-yard dash back in 2008. The East Carolina running back was then selected with the 24th overall pick by the Tennessee Titans, where he'd go on to have a stellar tenure.

As a rookie, Johnson rushed for 1,228 yards and nine touchdowns, earning him a Pro Bowl nomination and a second-place finish for Offensive Rookie of the Year. His second season in the league, however, lives in NFL lore as Johnson set the single-season rushing record with 2,006 yards, earning himself the nickname CJ2K. Johnson had 2,509 total yards and 16 total touchdowns from scrimmage that season, which led him to being named the Offensive Player of the Year. Johnson is fourth all-time on Tennessee's rushing yards list with 7,965 for his career. After six seasons with the Titans, Johnson had brief stints with the Jets and Cardinals before announcing his retirement in November 2018.

3. Kalon Barnes, CB, 4.23 in 2022

Barnes was just .01 away from tying himself with John Ross for the record, running a 4.23 40-yard dash in 2022. Still, his time remains the fastest for any defensive player in combine history. Despite that speed, the Baylor corner was drafted in the seventh round (No. 242) by the Carolina Panthers.

Barnes was waived by Carolina during final roster cuts after his first training camp. He then signed with the Dolphins' practice squad and was later signed to the Minnesota Vikings' active roster. He played two games (on special teams) to end the 2022 season. From there, Barnes has been a practice squad player and, most recently, has been in the United Football League and Canadian Football League.

2. John Ross, WR, 4.22 in 2017

In 2017, John Ross stood alone, breaking the 40-yard dash record with a 4.22 sprint at the combine. That record-breaking run helped lead the Washington receiver to become the No. 9 overall pick at the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite that high draft billing and record 40 time, Ross turned into a bust. He was limited to just three games as a rookie due to injury and poor play. The following year, he played in 13 games (10 starts) and recorded 210 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns. Ross' third season in the league did look like it would prove to be his breakout, particularly after posting 11 catches for 270 yards and three touchdowns over the first two games of the regular season. However, he later landed on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury. After a stint with the Giants in 2021, Ross was effectively out of the league for two years. He signed with the Chiefs in the winter of 2023, then informed the team he was retiring, only to return months later. He last played for the Eagles in 2024, registering one reception.

1. Xavier Worthy, WR, 4.21 seconds in 2024

Worthy lept over Ross and notched a new combine record with his 4.21-second 40-yard dash in 2024. The Texas Longhorn was then selected in the first round (No. 28) of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

At the time he was drafted, Worthy was looked at as a possible replacement for Tyreek Hill, giving Kansas City back a true vertical threat in the passing game for Patrick Mahomes. While Worthy has been a solid player for K.C., he hasn't reached superstar heights through two seasons. As a rookie, he caught 59 balls for 638 yards and six touchdowns. In the playoffs, it looked like Worthy was starting to emerge, particularly during Kansas City's loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, where he had 157 yards receiving and two touchdowns on eight receptions. This season, however, Worthy's production was a bit more modest, finishing with 532 receiving yards and one touchdown through 14 games (missed time with a shoulder injury).