49ers activate Garrett Celek to active roster as George Kittle's Monday Night Football status is in question

The San Francisco 49ers have activated tight end Garrett Celek off the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List leading up to their "Monday Night Football'' matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. To make room for Celek on the active roster, the Niners waived corner Dontae Johnson.

Celek was placed on the PUP list back on August 31 after undergoing offseason back surgery and has been out ever since. He returned to practice last week and noted last Saturday that he's still shaking off some rust, but is making solid progress.

"I still feel like I'm not quite in the game speed that I normally am," Celek said, via The San Francisco Chronicle, "but I'm getting there for sure. My legs feel good. My back feels good."

Celek is the second longest tenured player on the 49ers roster, arriving to town back in 2012 as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State. In 86 regular season games with San Francisco, the 31 year old has totaled 82 receptions for 1,104 yards and 12 touchdowns.

With Celek activated prior to this pivotal NFC West matchup with Seattle, that would suggest that star tight end George Kittle, who is still dealing with knee and ankle injuries from San Francisco's win over the Cardinals, will not play. He's currently listed as doubtful.