The San Francisco 49ers activated wide receiver Ricky Pearsall off the PUP list. A hamstring injury limited Pearsall throughout most of the team's offseason program. Pearsall, a first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, enters his second season with the 49ers. His rookie year was derailed when he was the victim of a shooting that occurred during an attempted robbery in San Francisco.

While recovering from the gunshot wound, Pearsall missed the first six weeks of the season, and he made his debut against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. As he adjusted to the NFL level, Pearsall played a smaller role, but he ended the year on a high note. In the last two weeks of the regular season, Pearsall recorded 14 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

Pearsall ended his rookie season with 31 receptions for 400 yards and three scores.

Now that Pearsall is back from his hamstring injury, the 49ers hope he can take on a bigger role in the receiver room because it will be necessary for the offense to be at full strength. San Francisco traded veteran receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in May, Brandon Aiyuk is still not close to returning from a torn ACL and Jauan Jennings wants out unless he can get a new contract.

That being the case, quarterback Brock Purdy may have to feed the ball to Pearsall and tight end George Kittle in the passing game. Kittle has proven to be one of the league's best tight ends for years now, so it's Pearsall's turn to show that he can be a dependable No. 1 option in a thin receiving room.