49ers-affiliated group becomes an investor in British soccer club Leeds United
Niners president Paraag Marathe took a seat on the club's Board of Directors
The San Francisco 49ers made several significant football investments this offseason.
The gave Jimmy Garoppolo what was at the richest quarterback contract in the league, handing him $137.5 million over five years, with nearly $75 million guaranteed. They gave Jerick McKinnon the league's third-largest running back contract, paying him $30 million over four years, with $15.7 million guaranteed. They also made center Weston Richburg the league's third-highest-paid center, doling out $47.5 million on a five-year deal, with $28.5 million guaranteed.
As it turns out, those are not the only major investments the 49ers decided to make this offseason. And American football is not the only football they're investing in, either. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers will announce on Thursday an investment in Leeds United, the soccer club based in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England.
Leeds United itself announced the investment on its official website. "This strategic partnership enables Leeds United to align with and gain invaluable expertise from the owners of one of the biggest global sports entities," Leeds United Club Chairman Andrea Radrizzani, the team's majority owner, said in a release. "The 49ers are an innovative, successful organisation (sic) and we are delighted to have access to such a rich source of business and sporting expertise. This exciting partnership builds on the foundations we have laid down at the Club in the last 12 months and we can assure supporters that the funds invested will go towards improving results on the pitch."
Marathe, who assumed a seat on the club's Board of Directors, said, "It is truly an honour (sic) to be invited to join the board of a football club as storied as Leeds United. I share the vision that Andrea has for returning Leeds United to greatness. I believe that the knowledge and experience we bring to the table combined with the hard work being done by Andrea and his talented team will make that vision a reality."
Leeds United has spent the past eight seasons competing in the English Football League Championship, which is the second-highest overall division of British soccer behind the Premier League. The club recently hired manager Paul Heckingbottom, who emphasized playing the team's younger players, but missed out on the playoffs at the end of the 2017-18 season, finishing thirteenth in the table.
