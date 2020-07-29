Watch Now: 49ers Restructure Raheem Mostert's Contract ( 2:28 )

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a multi-year extension with general manager John Lynch, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. The deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, links Lynch to the Bay Area for the next five years and has him in command through the 2024 season.

This extension comes a little over a month removed from the 49ers handing head coach Kyle Shanahan a new six-year contract that has him leading the on-field product through 2025. Now San Francisco has two key members of its masthead secured for the long-term and essentially on the same track, which reportedly was the club's plan dating as far back as Super Bowl LIV.

Lynch, 48, first arrived in San Francisco back in 2017 and has put the 49ers on the fast track to relevance since taking over. In his first season as the GM, Lynch was able to pull off a blockbuster trade that landed the club quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has turned into one of the franchise's cornerstones. On top of that deal, Lynch has been strong at the draft, finding gems like All-Pro tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner in the third round, and receiver Deebo Samuel in the second, while also hitting on his first-rounders like pass-rusher Nick Bosa.

Lynch's efforts over the last three seasons nearly culminated into the franchise's first Super Bowl title since 1994 last season, but the 49ers couldn't fend off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for four quarters. Still, San Francisco is built to be a strong force in the NFC for years to come and the 2019 Executive of the Year is now being rewarded for what he's built and will continue to build going forward.