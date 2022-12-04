The San Francisco 49ers are very glad a trade for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo never materialized this offseason, as he's kept the franchise afloat seamlessly after new starting quarterback Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle fracture in Week 2 of the regular season. Many are expecting Jimmy G to head off to greener pastures in 2023, but according to a new report, that's not a given.

Per NFL Media, the 49ers and Garoppolo are open to staying together in 2023. The quarterback is set to be a free agent this offseason, and may be a popular one. The former Patriot has gone 6-3 as the starter this season, and completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 2,381 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The 49ers made the decision to roll with Lance as their starting quarterback this past offseason, and gave Garoppolo permission to seek a trade. However, both Jimmy G and San Francisco failed to find a partner. ESPN reported that the shoulder surgery Garoppolo underwent in the offseason wasn't an issue that was supposed to affect his trade market, but it did just that.

Garoppolo is an impressive 37-17 as the starter for the 49ers. He helped the franchise get to Super Bowl LIV back in 2019, and had them at the doorstep once again just last season. It's unclear what role Garoppolo would have if he were to return to the 49ers. Lance isn't expected to miss any time in 2023 with the ankle injury, and Garoppolo should be able to find another job that would guarantee his spot as a starter. There's plenty of football left to be played in 2022, but the 49ers and Garoppolo reportedly aren't set on splitting up just yet.