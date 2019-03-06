49ers announce that Terrell Owens will become the 28th member of team's Hall of Fame

Terrell Owens is one of the best players the San Francisco 49ers ever had, and he will soon be honored as such. The 49ers announced on Wednesday that Owens will be inducted into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, making him the 28th member of the franchise's exclusive class.

"Over the course of eight seasons, the 49ers Faithful were fortunate to have front row seats to watch Terrell Owens develop into one of the most prolific wide receivers in the history of the NFL," 49ers CEO Jed York said, per the team's official website. "Not only was Terrell one of the most physically gifted athletes to ever play the game, but he was also one of the most competitive. We are so very proud and honored to induct Terrell into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, where he will take his place among the all-time greats in our team's history."

Owners released the following statement via the team:

"I am so humbled to be mentioned with the likes and greats of Joe Montana, Steve Young, Jerry Rice and many others that have represented the San Francisco 49ers organization. I wouldn't be who I am and have accomplished what I did, number one, without God and without the push of my teammates and coaches, especially Coach Larry Kirksey and Coach George Stewart. The Bay Area is where I began my career, and I will forever be indebted to the 49ers and recognized as one of the 49ers greats. I am honored to be inducted in the 49ers Hall of Fame as this is a special moment with a special group of individuals. Thank you, again, to the 49ers organization and 49ers Faithful."

Owens was drafted by the 49ers in the third round of the 1996 draft, out of the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. He began his career behind Jerry Rice and J.J. Stokes in the pecking order, but quickly developed into one of the best receivers in the NFL. During the four-year span from 2000 through 2003, during which Owens made the Pro Bowl every season and was named First Team All-Pro thrice, he caught 370 passes for 5,265 yards and 51 touchdowns. That marked the end of his time in San Francisco, however, and he spent the rest of his career cycling from the Eagles to the Cowboys and then the Bills and Bengals before hanging up his spikes.

He was in San Francisco longest, though, and that's where he developed into a star. He ranks second in franchise history in receptions (592), receiving yards (8,572), receiving touchdowns (81), games with 100-or-more receiving yards (25) and 1,000-yard seasons (five), the team's press release noted, ranking behind only Rice in each of those categories. Not bad company to keep.