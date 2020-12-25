The two teams using State Farm Stadium as a home site face off the day after Christmas, as the San Francisco 49ers (5-9) take on the Arizona Cardinals (8-6). The 49ers are coming off of a 41-33 loss against the Dallas Cowboys, and they also lost quarterback Nick Mullens for the remainder of the season due to an elbow injury. San Francisco's quarterback troubles have hampered them all season, and C.J. Beathard will become the third 49ers quarterback to start this year. As for the Cardinals, they are coming off of an emotional, 33-26 win over Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Kyler Murray was effective both through the air and on the ground, as he passed for 406 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and also rushed for a touchdown. He has nine games with both a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown this season, which is the most by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history.

The 49ers lead the all-time series against the Cardinals, 31-27, and have won two out of the past three matchups. However, the Cardinals got the better of the 49ers in the season opener this year, winning 24-20. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff.

The line reopened at Cardinals -3.5 on Sunday night, but then rose to Cardinals -4.5 by Monday night. By Tuesday, it was at Cardinals -5.

The pick: Cardinals -5. San Francisco is in the midst of a three-game losing streak, and it's hard to imagine things getting better at this point in the season. Since Week 8, the 49ers have the worst cover percentage in the NFL (1-6 against the spread), they have allowed 30.9 points per game (second-most in the NFL) and have recorded a league-high 20 turnovers -- which is the worst mark by any team in any seven-game span this season. Plus, the 49ers are starting a new quarterback this week, so go ahead and give me the Cardinals.



Over/Under 48.5

The total reopened at 50 late on Sunday night, but continued to fall throughout the week.

The pick: Under 48.5. The Cardinals have gone over their total in five straight home games, but with the 49ers starting a new quarterback and their defense being a top five unit in terms of yards allowed per game, I'm leaning towards the Under this week.

Player props

Kyler Murray total passing yards: Under 258.5 (-115). Before Murray exploded for 406 passing yards last week, he hadn't reached the 258-yard mark since Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals aren't going to have to put up 40 points to beat the 49ers, and San Francisco has the No. 4 passing defense in the league.

Kenyan Drake total rushing yards: Over 54.5 (-115). Drake only rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries last week, but he's averaging a career-high 67.2 rushing yards per game. If the Cardinals jump out to an early lead, Drake should be toting the rock a lot more on Saturday.

George Kittle total receptions: Under 4.5 (+115). Kittle is back, but it remains to be seen how impactful he will be on the field. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle will be on a pitch count, and I like that the Under is juiced here. Additionally, Kittle has only caught five or more receptions in three out of six starts this season.

Lottery ticket: Kenyan Drake first touchdown scorer (+750): I like these odds for Drake scoring the first touchdown of the game. Take a flier on this prop.