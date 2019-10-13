49ers at Rams: Live updates, game stats, highlights for big NFC West showdown
Come in and catch all the action in a critical NFC West battle
This is the true test for the San Francisco 49ers after jumping out to a 4-0 start to the 2019 season with wins against a full slate of teams who currently own a losing record. This is not your 2018 version of the 49ers in large part due to the two massive additions they made to their pass rush during the 2019 offseason. The 49ers traded for Dee Ford and drafted Nick Bosa in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and these two have been the difference makers in San Francisco's undefeated start.
On the flip side, the Los Angeles Rams are looking to snap a two-game losing streak where their secondary has looked like a clear-cut issue. Aqib Talib is out for this game, and if the Rams plan to play the aggressive style of defense they've grown accustomed to under defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, they might need to figure out how to have success without the veteran cornerback in such a prominent role.
The 49ers and Rams are a combined 7-2 against the spread, and with the 49ers getting three points on the road, the oddsmakers predict an even Week 6 game -- but something has to give. The 49ers have enjoyed a more decisive margin of victory (17.5 point differential per game) than the Rams (2.4 point differential per game), albeit against easier competition.
Follow along with us below as we'll provide live updates, highlights, stats and more.
How to watch
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles, CA)
TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
-
