49ers auction off game-worn jerseys to raise funds for wildfire relief in Northern California

The Rams will be accommodating First Responders for their game on Monday night in the wake of the deadliest fires in California history, and the San Francisco 49ers are also doing their part. The team is auctioning off game-worn, autographed jerseys and giving the net proceeds to the North Valley Community Foundation. 50/50 raffle ticket sales will also go the foundation.

Players participating include Nick Mullens, George Kittle, Matt Breida, Kyle Juszczyk, Joe Staley and DeForest Buckner, according to 49ers GM John Lynch.

Proud to announce our players have joined the fundraising effort - @gkittle46, @NickMullens, @DeForestBuckner, @JuiceCheck44, @jstaley74 & @MattBreida have donated their autographed, game-worn jerseys from tonight’s game to be auctioned off, site live later today. https://t.co/G63kwD0frg — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) November 12, 2018

The North Valley Community Foundation is providing relief to families hit by the fires. The 49ers are also donating $50,000 to the SEAL Family Foundation, a San Diego-based foundation that supports the families of Navy Special Warfare members.

In regard to the fires, Lynch reaffirmed the 49ers' support.

The 49ers hosted the Paradise High School team for Monday's game against the visiting Giants, with the 35 players, 16 cheerleaders and eight coaches jumping on a bus provided by the Niners in Chico, Calif, earlier Monday to make the trek to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

"What that town, what that community has gone through, it's just heart-wrenching, gut-wrenching for all of us," he said, per ESPN. "So, you just look for anything you can do. I think when you can take people's minds off anything for a short time, of course, we'd do anything possible. I think it's just a show of solidarity of our community, we've got to all stand together and reach out and help each other during a time like this."

You can see the auction sales here.