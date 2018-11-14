49ers auction off game-worn jerseys to raise funds for wildfire relief in Northern California
The proceeds of the auction will go to assist families impacted by the deadly fires
The Rams will be accommodating First Responders for their game on Monday night in the wake of the deadliest fires in California history, and the San Francisco 49ers are also doing their part. The team is auctioning off game-worn, autographed jerseys and giving the net proceeds to the North Valley Community Foundation. 50/50 raffle ticket sales will also go the foundation.
Players participating include Nick Mullens, George Kittle, Matt Breida, Kyle Juszczyk, Joe Staley and DeForest Buckner, according to 49ers GM John Lynch.
The North Valley Community Foundation is providing relief to families hit by the fires. The 49ers are also donating $50,000 to the SEAL Family Foundation, a San Diego-based foundation that supports the families of Navy Special Warfare members.
In regard to the fires, Lynch reaffirmed the 49ers' support.
The 49ers hosted the Paradise High School team for Monday's game against the visiting Giants, with the 35 players, 16 cheerleaders and eight coaches jumping on a bus provided by the Niners in Chico, Calif, earlier Monday to make the trek to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
"What that town, what that community has gone through, it's just heart-wrenching, gut-wrenching for all of us," he said, per ESPN. "So, you just look for anything you can do. I think when you can take people's minds off anything for a short time, of course, we'd do anything possible. I think it's just a show of solidarity of our community, we've got to all stand together and reach out and help each other during a time like this."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Man blames the Jets for DWI
I don't think that explanation will hold up in court
-
Draft: BC's Allen can be star in NFL
The Boston College senior wins in many ways and has the size and strength to be a dominant...
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 11
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 11? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Week 11 NFL picks: Chiefs beat Rams
Is the Kansas City-Los Angeles matchup a preview of Super Bowl LIII?
-
NFL Playoff chances for all 32 teams
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of...
-
MVP Watch: Mahomes, Brees in a nailbiter
The Chiefs and Saints quarterbacks are separated by one point in our staff MVP ballot