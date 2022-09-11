It is raining on Trey Lance's parade.

A flash flood warning is in effect in the area of Soldier Field where the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears are set to open up their season this afternoon. So far, between one and three inches of rain have already come down and an additional inch to two inches are possible, per The Weather Channel. The rain is expected to continue heading into kickoff and likely be a presence throughout the contest with things tapering off later on this afternoon.

Typically, rain doesn't impact the game too much, but when it's a downpour like what is seemingly going on at Solider Field, it is a noteworthy development. The groundskeepers at Soldier Field recently took the tarp off the grass and, according to reporters on the scene in Chicago, there is already some significant puddling on various spots on the field.

Of course, this could have an impact on the passing game for both clubs. For San Francisco, Lance is beginning his first season as the full-time starter for the 49ers and will now have the weather as another obstacle to face. Playing in the elements hasn't been something that Lance is totally accustomed to as he played in a dome during his collegiate days at North Dakota State, so it'll be interesting to see how he adjusts to the wet conditions.

Meanwhile, this weather does seem to be moving the betting markets. While this Over/Under total was already among the lowest in the NFL after opening at 42.5 and sitting at 40.5 all this week, it has since moved down to 39 at Caesars Sportsbook.