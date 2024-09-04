What a difference a week makes. This time last week, 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan struggled to hide their frustration as Brandon Aiyuk's contract saga continued to drag on. Fast forward to Tuesday, when a smiling Aiyuk spoke to the media several days after signing a four-year, $120 million extension.

Aiyuk, wearing a 49ers shirt and a mile-wide smile, pulled back the curtain a little on how things went during the final stages of his holdout.

"I'm not gonna lie, I made it little bit more difficult than I needed to at the end," Aiyuk said, via the Associated Press. "For about the past month, I think we were pretty good."

Brandon Aiyuk SF • WR • #11 TAR 105 REC 75 REC YDs 1342 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

Aiyuk's comments reinforce the reports stating that he indeed dragged things out longer than they needed to be. For weeks, it was reported that he basically had to choose between the 49ers' offer and what the Steelers had presented in the event that he was traded. Aiyuk ultimately chose to remain with the 49ers while agreeing to an extension that included $76 million in guarantees. The deal also made Aiyuk the sixth receiver who is now making at least $30 million annually.

"I just had a feel for what I wanted, not just in terms of money, but in all those things," Aiyuk said. "Ultimately, I wanted to be here, and I ended up being here. So I'm happy and ready to go."

Aiyuk admitted that watching his teammates practice, and the impact his holdout had on his teammates, was difficult to stomach. In the end, though, Aiyuk got what he wanted: a long-term deal with the team he most wanted to play for. In return, the 49ers kept a key component of a team that they hope will end the franchise's 30-year championship drought.