Sometimes you just need the ball to bounce your way. The San Francisco 49ers clawed back into their NFC Championship showdown en route to a 34-31 comeback win over the Detroit Lions, who held a 24-7 lead into halftime. In the third quarter, the Niners kicked a field goal to cut the lead to 14 and then made it a one-possession game, thanks to one of the more improbable catches you'll see this postseason.

After forcing a turnover on downs from the Lions offense, the Niners gained possession at their own 28-yard line and eventually brought the ball to midfield. It was at that point when Brock Purdy dropped back and uncorked a deep ball to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Initially, the ball was a bit overthrown for Aiyuk but was right under Lions defensive back Kindle Vildor. The football then hit off Vildor's helmet and bounced perfectly into the arms of a diving Aiyuk, who made the 51-yard catch and put the 49ers inside the 5-yard line.

Here's a close-up angle of the catch.

Three plays later, Purdy and Aiyuk connected again for the touchdown to make it a 24-17 deficit. To that point in the game, Aiyuk had caught three of his eight targets for 68 yards and a touchdown. Minutes later, the 49ers tied the game after forcing a fumble.

After completing the second-half comeback, San Francisco will now head to Las Vegas and take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.