The San Francisco 49ers are looking to extend their regular-season winning streak to 13 games Thursday night when they face the New York Giants, but they will have to do so without one of their best wide receivers. Per ESPN, Brandon Aiyuk is not expected to play in Week 3 due to his shoulder injury.

Aiyuk is officially listed as questionable to play after not practicing on Monday, and being a limited participant on Tuesday and Wednesday. The fifth-year wideout is off to a hot start, as he's caught 11 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the first two games of the regular season. Aiyuk currently ranks 12th in receiving yards, and tied for second in receiving touchdowns.

The 49ers are huge favorites over the Giants, who are also missing a key offensive weapon in running back Saquon Barkley. San Francisco is the first double-digit favorite of the 2023 NFL season, as they are favored by 10.5 points on Thursday night, per Caesars Sportsbook.

San Francisco has scored 30 points in five straight games, which is tied for the longest streak in team history. With Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, quarterback Brock Purdy is not lacking in offensive weapons. As for who could carry the load at wideout in this matchup, expect Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud III and Ronnie Bell to receive more reps.