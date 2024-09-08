The San Francisco 49ers apparently came extremely close to trading Brandon Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team was actually on the phone with the Steelers when Aiyuk arrived at the 49ers' facility with the hope of signing his extension, according to Fox Sports (h/t Bleacher Report).

Earlier in the day, the 49ers gave him two options: sign the deal or get traded to the Steelers. Aiyuk decided to stay put, inking a four-year, $120 million extension.

"I'm not gonna lie, I made it little bit more difficult than I needed to at the end," Aiyuk said shortly after signing his extension, via the Associated Press. "For about the past month, I think we were pretty good."

Aiyuk's comments reinforce the reports stating that he indeed dragged things out longer than they needed to be. For weeks, it was reported that he basically had to choose between the 49ers' offer and what the Steelers had presented in the event that he was traded. Aiyuk ultimately chose to remain with the 49ers while agreeing to an extension that included $76 million in guarantees. The deal also made Aiyuk the sixth receiver who is now making at least $30 million annually.

"I just had a feel for what I wanted, not just in terms of money, but in all those things," Aiyuk said. "Ultimately, I wanted to be here, and I ended up being here. So I'm happy and ready to go."

Aiyuk admitted that watching his teammates practice and the impact his holdout had on his teammates was difficult to stomach. In the end, though, Aiyuk got what he wanted: a long-term deal with the team he most wanted to play for. In return, the 49ers kept a key component of a team that they hope will end the franchise's 30-year championship drought.

The Steelers, meanwhile, never found that accomplished veteran wideout to pair with George Pickens. The trade deadline may be the Steelers' next chance to find that receiver.