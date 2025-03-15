The San Francisco 49ers weren't ready to move on from longtime fullback Kyle Juszczyk after all. Per ESPN, the 49ers reached agreement on a two-year, $9 million deal with Juszczyk to have him stay in San Francisco.

Juszczyk did test the open market, including having a visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. The 49ers were able to bring him back, regardless.

Juszczyk, 33, has been named to the Pro Bowl each season since 2016, which was his final year with the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him in the fourth round in the 2013 NFL Draft. He was a Pro Bowler in each of his eight seasons with the 49ers, who enjoyed considerable success during Juszczyk's time with the franchise. Juszczyk helped San Francisco win the NFC in 2019 and again in 2023.

The 12-year veteran has had success in Baltimore and San Francisco, being a fixture as a fullback in Kyle Shanahan's offense. The fullback has been a dying position, but Juszczyk has kept it alive with his nine straight Pro Bowls and back-to-back All-Pro selections.

The 49ers have kept a vital part of their offense intact with Juszczyk as they have retooled many aspects of their roster this offseason. Other teams have spent $321 million on 49ers free agents, the most on a team's departing free agents in NFL history, while the 49ers ahev only spent $46 million (per CBS Sports Research).