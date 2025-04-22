The San Francisco 49ers said goodbye to a slew of veteran starters during the 2025 NFL offseason, in large part due to an admitted focus on new contracts for other homegrown players. Yet several of those players ripe for extensions, including quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle, had a question looming of whether or not they'd attending the club's voluntary workouts amid these ongoing negotiations.

On Tuesday, Purdy was in attendance for the voluntary workout despite the lack of a long-term extension. Linebacker Fred Warner, who is signed for two more seasons but is also seeking an extension, was also on-site for the workouts. However, tight end George Kittle was absent.

Kittle, who is entering the final year of his contract, was looked at as the most likely to hold out of the voluntary program, according to The Athletic's report on Monday, as he and the 49ers "remain far apart" in negotiations over a new contract.

Purdy is perhaps the most notable name among the three, given widespread expectations that San Francisco will soon lock up the Pro Bowl quarterback. In fact, The Athletic reports there's been "some progress toward a multi-year extension" that would pay Purdy more than $50 million per year, making the former seventh-round draft pick one of the 10 highest-paid players at his position. Purdy's attendance could be looked at as confirmation of said progress.

Meanwhile, Kittle and Warner are both entering the back ends of their respective contracts, with the former approaching the final season of a five-year, $75 million deal and Warner approaching his second-to-last season under contract. While Warner did arrive on Tuesday, Kittle is seeking longer-term security after eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth time in his All-Pro career in 2024. Kittle told ESPN that he would like to ink an extension that ensures he will retire a Niner.

San Francisco begins OTAs on May 27, while mandatory minicamp will kick off on June 10.