Late in the first half, Brock Purdy shook his head after throwing yet another incomplete pass. Trailing, 16-14, at the time, it appeared as if Seattle's defense had figured the 49ers' previously unflappable rookie quarterback out.

Purdy, who is still undefeated as an NFL starting quarterback, emphatically put such thoughts to bed in the second half. After going just 9 of 19 passing in the first half, Purdy caught fire in the game's final 30 minutes while helping San Francisco overcome a 17-16 halftime deficit. He finished the game 18 of 30 for 332 yards and three touchdowns as the 49ers posted a 41-23 win over the Seahawks on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Purdy made history Saturday, as he became the first rookie quarterback in league history to throw two touchdowns and run for another in his postseason debut. He is also the first rookie quarterback to score four touchdowns in a playoff game. If that wasn't enough, the 23-year-old Purdy became the youngest quarterback to throw three touchdowns in a playoff game.

"We've got a goal of winning the whole thing," Purdy told Fox's Pam Oliver after the win. "I've got such a great team … across the board. It's not a one-man show. Very blessed and thankful to be here."

Purdy's performance called to mind Tom Brady's brilliance during his unexpected playoff run during his second season with the Patriots. Brady's playoff career started with his historic comeback in snowy conditions, which was capped off by Adam Vinatieri's game-winning field goal against the Raiders in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. That game is most remembered by the controversial "Tuck Rule," which allowed Brady and Co. to complete the comeback.

Brady went 32 of 52 for 312 yards and no touchdowns in one interception that night. He also ran for a touchdown as New England won its final game played at Foxboro Stadium.

The Patriots went on to win the first Super Bowl during the Brady-Bill Belichick era after shocking the heavily favored Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. While he and his teammates still have a ways to go, Purdy and the 49ers mostly looked the part of a championship team Saturday.

It wasn't a perfect performance, but Purdy more than made up for any missteps he made in his playoff debut. His underthrown pass to Jauan Jennings in the end zone forced the 49ers to settle for a field goal on their first drive. With the game still in the balance at the start of the fourth quarter, Purdy hit Jennings for a 33-yard completion that helped set up his seven-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Mitchell that stretched the 49ers' lead to 31-17.

Purdy essentially ended the game on the 49ers' next series after he and Deebo Samuel connected on a 74-yard touchdown.

Along with Brady, Purdy's performance also called to mind previous playoff brilliance by the 49ers' two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Joe Montana had several iconic playoff performances, which included his three MVP showings in Super Bowl competition.

Purdy's stat line Saturday was eerily similar to Montana's numbers during his second Super Bowl MVP performance. Matched up against another future Hall of Fame quarterback in Dan Marino, Montana stole the show by throwing for 333 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for another score in San Francisco's 38-16 win over Miami in Super Bowl XIX.

Steve Young's magnum opus took place in Super Bowl XXIX, when he threw for a Super Bowl-record six touchdowns as San Francisco won its fifth title.

Purdy is hoping to join Montana, Young and Brady as a Super Bowl champion. Not bad for the last player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft who started the year as the 49ers' third-string quarterback.

"I feel like when we're playing our best football ... we're a hard team to beat," Purdy said. "We know that, we've just got to click on all cylinders, keep our heads down and take it one play at a time."