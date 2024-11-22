The San Francisco 49ers have battled injuries to some of their best weapons this season, and that trend continued this week, with quarterback Brock Purdy nursing a shoulder issue ahead of Week 12. Considered day-to-day, the Pro Bowler left Thursday's practice and was not available to the media afterward, though coach Kyle Shanahan suggested later the signal-caller could still be ready for Sunday's game.

"He was still limited today," Shanahan said on KNBR 680. "He didn't do as much yesterday but did a little bit more today. He went out there and did a little bit, then went back in about halfway through and rested up. Hopefully [his shoulder] will be feeling great on Sunday."

The coach's comments came after Purdy was not seen in the 49ers' post-practice locker room, despite Thursdays marking his typical weekly media appearances. San Francisco's other quarterbacks -- backups Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs -- were also unavailable for questions.

Brock Purdy SF • QB • #13 CMP% 66.0 YDs 2613 TD 13 INT 8 YD/Att 8.54 View Profile

Shanahan only revealed Purdy's injury on Monday, a day after the 49ers lost to Seattle, indicating the third-year quarterback was battling soreness. The 2023 NFC champion notably suffered a serious elbow injury in the final game of his rookie campaign, but made 16 starts last year, serving as a beacon of durability.

If he's unable to suit up for Sunday's matchup with the Green Bay Packers, Allen would be in line to start. The latter joined the 49ers in 2023 after three seasons backing up Joe Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals.