After months of not being able to throw, quarterback Brock Purdy will be able to start doing so sometime next week, according to San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Purdy underwent surgery in March to repair his UCL with an internal brace after injuring his elbow during the NFC Championship game.

Whether the 23-year-old will be able to start when the regular season kicks off is still unknown, but Shanahan remains optimistic. "We're hoping for Week 1" as far as a return is concerned, Shanahan said. He added they "don't have any reason to think otherwise."

Purdy is also hopeful about being ready by the regular-season opener and is taking things one day at a time.

"I feel good," said Purdy, via NBC Sports. "My arm is feeling good. That's the goal, you want to be ready for the season."

There is still no official timeline for Purdy, but so far he's meeting the expectation of throwing a ball in June, something Shanahan stated as the goal earlier this month.

Trey Lance has taken all first-team snaps at quarterback in the first two days at OTAs with Purdy not yet ready to be out there. Shanahan said the first-team snaps will "even out" and Sam Darnold will get some as the offseason continues. The 49ers signed Darnold to a one-year deal this offseason.

Earlier this month, Shanahan told media that Purdy was doing throwing motions with a towel in order to eventually work his way up to a football. He added then that barring any setbacks, Purdy will be back by training camp (via The Athletic).

The 49ers' first game in the upcoming 2023 season is in Pittsburgh against the Steelers on Sept. 10.